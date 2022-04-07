UNO hockey lands Notre Dame transfer Jacob Pivonka

UNO has taken a step toward shoring up its hockey roster with the signing of Notre Dame captain Jake Pivonka.

The addition of Pivonka, who had been in the transfer portal, was announced Thursday on the Mavericks’ Twitter feed.

Slowed by an Achilles injury this past season, the senior forward had one goal and seven assists in 25 games.

In 126 games for the Fighting Irish, Pivonka had 38 points — nine goals and 29 assists. Four of those goals were game winners.

Pivonka was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL draft by the New York Islanders.

He also is the Big Ten finalist for the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award. The award, presented by the Hockey Commissioners Association, is given to the player who “best displays exemplary sportsmanship with an unmatched work ethic.”

It is named after a former Army player who was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2005.

The award will be announced Friday during Frozen Four festivities in Boston.

Pivonka’s father Michal, a native of Czechoslovakia, played 13 seasons for the Washington Capitals and had 599 points — 181 goals and 418 assists.​

