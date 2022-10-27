UNO hockey looks for strong showing at Long Island as conference schedule looms

With the wild weekend behind it, the UNO hockey team will hit the road for a pair of games at Long Island University.

The Mavericks are coming off a home split against Alaska Fairbanks, losing 3-2 in overtime last Friday night and then winning by the same score in overtime Sunday.

After their victory, the Nanooks celebrated in front of UNO’s bench. The Mavs then celebrated in front of the Fairbanks’ bench when the tables turned two days later.

That led to fisticuffs in the postgame handshake line, with UNO athletic director Adrian Dowell and assistant AD Mike West going onto the ice to help break things up. The officials whistled the teams for 120 minutes in penalties – 70 to the Nanooks and 50 to the Mavs.

“Looking back at the tape, it was a little bit of an unfortunate situation,” coach Mike Gabinet said. “Just my opinion, but it was initiated by the other team and results with two of our guys not being able to play on Friday night.”

Forwards Brock Bremer and Kaden Bohlsen were issued major fighting penalties and must serve a one-game suspension.

Gabinet said Sunday’s victory will give the team momentum heading into this weekend’s games against the Sharks.

“It was definitely nice for the players to be rewarded with what I thought was a good 60 minutes of hockey,” the coach said. “To have that resiliency to come back and ultimately win in overtime shows the level of growth this team is experiencing.”

The Mavs enter this weekend 2-3-1 while Long Island is 1-4-1. UNO came back with a win and a tie in its only previous road trip two weeks ago against Lake Superior State.

“We have 12 new bodies here (10 freshmen, two transfers) and the road trips give us all a chance to bond,” Gabinet said. “I think that’s always a positive.”

Forward Cam Berg said he likes playing games away from Baxter Arena.

“I do enjoy long road trips,” he said. “You’re with the boys pretty much the whole time and then you go play in front of a hostile environment, so that’s kind of fun.”

The Mavs swept a pair of games against Long Island last season in Omaha, outscoring the Sharks 13-1. It was the first time the teams had met.

UNO has a tough road ahead following this weekend as the NCHC season begins. The unranked Mavs will play their next eight games against No. 6 North Dakota, No. 19 Minnesota Duluth, No. 3 Denver and No. 17 Western Michigan.

“I guess maybe those games are in the back of our heads,” Berg said. “But right now, we’ve got to get past Long Island before we can focus on the other guys.”

Gabinet said the Mavs also will be shorthanded on the blue line because of injuries. Defensemen who probably won’t play are sophomore Victor Mancini and freshmen Griffin Ludtke and Jacob Guevin.

“This might be the first time we have to play a forward on the back end,” he said. “You’ve just got to look at it as a great experience for other guys to get some ice time.”

Berg, who has a goal and two assists, said he hopes that forward isn’t him.

“I wouldn’t mind staying on the point shooting pucks all day,” he said. “But I don’t know if the guys want to see me skate backwards.”

NOTES: Senior forward Jack Randl continues his early-season offensive tear. He leads the nation with eight goals, six more than anyone else on the team … Brett Riley is in his third season as head coach at Long Island … The Sharks, who have lost four in a row, were swept at Michigan State last weekend … Freshman goalie Simon Latkoczy, a native of Slovakia, posted his first career victory Sunday. He stopped 19 of 21 shots … Long Island began its varsity schedule for the 2020-21 season and is the only Division I hockey program located in New York City.

UNO (2-3-1) at Long Island (1-4-1)

Friday at 6:45 p.m., Saturday at 6:07 p.m.

Northwell Health Ice Center, East Meadow, New York

Radio: 1290 AM (KOIL)