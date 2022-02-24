UNO hockey looks to build off last weekend's sweep when Mavs take on No. 3 Denver

Just when the Friday night jinx seemed to be kicking in again last week, UNO's Jimmy Glynn responded.

The sophomore scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Mavericks went on to post a 5-2 victory over St. Cloud State. The win was the first on Friday for UNO since Dec. 3.

Glynn also had an assist and added another the next night in a 5-1 victory over the eighth-ranked Huskies. It was a much-needed sweep for the Mavs, who will host No. 3 Denver in a pair of games this weekend.

UNO needs those contributions from Glynn and others as it seeks to finish the regular season strong in preparation for the NCHC playoffs.

"Everyone is pretty hyped up over that weekend we had," Glynn said. "We weren't coming off our best weekend against Miami, so it was good for us to prove ourselves like that."

The Mavs, who lost a pair at last-place Miami the previous weekend, are in sixth place in the NCHC with 25 points. The top four teams in the eight-team league host the first round of the league playoffs.

UNO trails fourth-place Minnesota Duluth by six points.

One of Glynn's best weekends came in front of his mom, Jill. His dad Michael, who also often attends games, was working last weekend in California.

"It's always going to be in the back of your mind if your family is there," Glynn said. "Having your parents there is great because you know they have your back 100% of the time."

Glynn got his opportunity Friday night shortly after the Huskies had tied the game 2-2 midway through the third period. Exactly two minutes later, he shoveled a backhand shot past St. Cloud goalie David Hrenak and the Mavs would add two more goals to make the final 5-2.

Glynn, who celebrated his 22nd birthday Thursday, said his play has improved along with his health.

"Being hurt for awhile in the first half wasn't really the best," he said. "But coming back after that, I've felt great."

Glynn, who centers a line with junior Jack Randl and sophomore Matt Miller, said it all begins in practice.

"We do like to get after it a lot," he said. "We feel like we bring everyone up to that same standard."

UNO coach Mike Gabinet said Glynn's contributions will be critical down the stretch.

"He's a winner," the coach said. "If you watch one of our practices or our games, you see how hard he works."

Gabinet added that a team emphasis against the Pioneers will be to avoid playing shorthanded.

​"I think Denver probably has the best offense in the country," he said. "We'll need to stay disciplined and stay out of the box."

Notes

» Fans will be able to purchase hot dogs, popcorn and select beverages for $1 on Friday night.

» The Mavs' sweep last weekend was their first since sweeping a pair at Alaska on Nov. 19-20.

» Lane Krenzen, the older brother of UNO sophomore defenseman Nolan Krenzen, plays for Denver.

» The Mavs will close out the regular season next weekend, hosting North Dakota.

» Taylor Ward continues to lead the Mavs in scoring with 16 goals and 17 assists for 33 points.

» UNO's Brandon Scanlin was the league's Defenseman of the Week while Denver's Bobby Brink was the NCHC Forward of the Week.

» Brink leads the league in scoring with 49 points — 13 goals and 36 assists.

» The Pioneers swept a pair of home games from the Mavs in mid-January.

