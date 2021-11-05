UNO hockey loses NCHC opener to Miami

The ninth-ranked UNO hockey team opened NCHC play Friday night with a 4-3 home loss against the Miami RedHawks. The RedHawks scored two late goals in a 19-second span to hand the Mavericks their second loss of the season.
“I thought we deserved a better fate, but that’s how the game is sometimes,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. “We also can’t use that as an excuse. We have to find a way to put teams away, find a way to not give up any opportunities, and we’ve got to learn from this as well. That’s a tough one.”
Brock Bremer wasted no time getting conference play off to a strong start for the Mavs as he tucked home his first goal of the season 52 seconds into the contest. But the Redhawks answered five minutes later.
Bremer was called for slashing Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson after the whistle, and 54 seconds into the ensuing power play, Matt Barry hammered home the equalizer from the far circle.
Four minutes later, Thomas Daskas tipped a Robby Drazner shot home to give the RedHawks a 2-1 lead that they would carry into the first intermission.
UNO outshot Miami 12-5 in the first period and 10-5 in the second, but Persson was up to the challenge. The Preseason All-Conference selection made 32 saves on the night as Omaha outshot Miami 35-13 overall. One of the three that snuck by came 6:52 into the second period.
Moments after ringing a shot off the crossbar, Tyler Weiss backhanded his second goal of the season into the Miami net to knot the game at 2. Taylor Ward picked up an assist on the goal, which extended his point streak to 12 games.
Weiss would not be done for the night either. The senior netted his second goal of the evening with 12:06 left as he took a Kirby Proctor feed and buried it past Persson, giving the Mavs a 3-2 lead.
“Kirby made a good pass to me at center ice,” Weiss said. “Just tried to make a move and got a good chance to score.”
With what looked like UNO’s eighth consecutive win in reach, the game turned in a 19-second span. The RedHawks scored on two of their three third-period shots. Matthew Barbolini tied it with 4:25 left, and Derek Daschke fired the game-winner home from the point with 4:06 left.
“That’s how it goes,” Gabinet said. “You can’t feel sorry for yourself, nobody does, and you’ve got to earn your own luck and hopefully get rewarded at some time.”
The win snaps a five-game winless skid for the RedHawks, who have now won six of the last eight games against the Mavs. It also snaps the Mavericks' winning streak at seven, one short of the school record set in the 2001-02 season. UNO is now 7-2-0 overall.
Only two previous teams in UNO history have won eight of their first 10 games, which the Mavericks can match when they face the RedHawks again at 7:07 p.m. Saturday.
Miami (2-4-1, 1-0-0);2;0;2—4
At UNO (7-2-0, 0-1-0);1;1;1—3
First period: 1, UNO, Bremer (Conley, Glynn), :51. 2, M, Barry (Regush, Daschke), 5:45, PP. 3, M, Daskas (Drazner, Sinard), 9:51.
Second period: 4, UNO, Weiss (Ward, Primeau), 6:52.
Third period: 5, UNO, Weiss (Proctor), 7:54. 6, M, Barbolini (Graham), 15:35. 7, M, Daschke (Clement, Gresock), 15:54.
Shots on goal
Miami;5;5;3—13
UNO;12;10;13—36
Goalies: Miami, Persson (32 saves). UNO, Saville (9 saves).
Penalties-minutes: Miami 4-8, UNO 1-2.
Power play conversions: Miami 1-1, UNO 0-4.