UNO hockey loses NCHC opener to Miami

Moments after ringing a shot off the crossbar, Tyler Weiss backhanded his second goal of the season into the Miami net to knot the game at 2. Taylor Ward picked up an assist on the goal, which extended his point streak to 12 games.

Weiss would not be done for the night either. The senior netted his second goal of the evening with 12:06 left as he took a Kirby Proctor feed and buried it past Persson, giving the Mavs a 3-2 lead.

“Kirby made a good pass to me at center ice,” Weiss said. “Just tried to make a move and got a good chance to score.”

With what looked like UNO’s eighth consecutive win in reach, the game turned in a 19-second span. The RedHawks scored on two of their three third-period shots. Matthew Barbolini tied it with 4:25 left, and Derek Daschke fired the game-winner home from the point with 4:06 left.

“That’s how it goes,” Gabinet said. “You can’t feel sorry for yourself, nobody does, and you’ve got to earn your own luck and hopefully get rewarded at some time.”

The win snaps a five-game winless skid for the RedHawks, who have now won six of the last eight games against the Mavs. It also snaps the Mavericks' winning streak at seven, one short of the school record set in the 2001-02 season. UNO is now 7-2-0 overall.