HOCKEY

UNO hockey moves up in rankings after split with No. 5 North Dakota

  Updated
A split with fifth-ranked North Dakota moved UNO up one spot in this week's national hockey ratings.

The 21-15 Mavericks advanced from 20th to 19th in the USCHO rankings after defeating the Fighting Hawks 4-1 on Saturday night. Previously fourth-ranked North Dakota defeated UNO 5-4 in overtime Friday night.

Other ranked NCHC teams this week are No. 3 Denver, No. 7 Western Michigan, No. 9 St. Cloud State and No. 10 Minnesota Duluth.

The Mavs will open conference postseason play Friday night in a best-of-three series at Western Michigan.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

