UNO hockey moves up in rankings after split with No. 5 North Dakota

A split with fifth-ranked North Dakota moved UNO up one spot in this week's national hockey ratings.
The 21-15 Mavericks advanced from 20th to 19th in the USCHO rankings after defeating the Fighting Hawks 4-1 on Saturday night. Previously fourth-ranked North Dakota defeated UNO 5-4 in overtime Friday night.
Other ranked NCHC teams this week are No. 3 Denver, No. 7 Western Michigan, No. 9 St. Cloud State and No. 10 Minnesota Duluth.
The Mavs will open conference postseason play Friday night in a best-of-three series at Western Michigan.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.