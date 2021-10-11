 Skip to main content
UNO hockey moves up in rankings after weekend sweep
From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

UNO climbed to 13th this week in the latest United States College Hockey Online (USCHO) rankings.

The Mavericks, ranked 17th last week, moved to 3-1 with a weekend sweep of Maine. UNO won 4-1 on Friday and 5-3 on Saturday.

The Mavs open a two-game series against Alaska Fairbanks at Baxter Arena on Friday night.

Other ranked NCHC teams are St. Cloud State (2nd), Minnesota Duluth (5th), North Dakota (7th), Denver (11th) and Western Michigan (19th).

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

