UNO hockey nears top 10 in national rankings

The UNO hockey team moved up two slots to 11th in this week’s USCHO rankings.
The Mavericks (5-1) are riding a five-game win streak. They are coming off a weekend sweep of Alaska Fairbanks.
UNO is idle this weekend and will return to action Oct. 29 in a home series against Long Island.
Five NCHC teams are ranked in the top 11 nationally.
USCHO rankings
1. Michigan (45 first-place votes)
2. Minnesota State (2)
3. St. Cloud (1)
4. Minnesota (1)
5. Minnesota Duluth
6. North Dakota
7. Quinnipiac
8. Denver (1)
9. Massachusetts
10. Boston College
11. UNO
12. Providence
13. Notre Dame
14. Harvard
15. Cornell
16. Boston University
17. Western Michigan
18. Michigan Tech
19. Bemidji State
20. Northeastern
