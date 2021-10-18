 Skip to main content
UNO hockey nears top 10 in national rankings
HOCKEY

UNO hockey nears top 10 in national rankings

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

The UNO hockey team moved up two slots to 11th in this week’s USCHO rankings.

The Mavericks (5-1) are riding a five-game win streak. They are coming off a weekend sweep of Alaska Fairbanks.

UNO is idle this weekend and will return to action Oct. 29 in a home series against Long Island.

Five NCHC teams are ranked in the top 11 nationally.

USCHO rankings

1. Michigan (45 first-place votes)

2. Minnesota State (2)

3. St. Cloud (1)

4. Minnesota (1)

5. Minnesota Duluth

6. North Dakota

7. Quinnipiac

8. Denver (1)

9. Massachusetts

10. Boston College

11. UNO

12. Providence

13. Notre Dame

14. Harvard

15. Cornell

16. Boston University

17. Western Michigan

18. Michigan Tech

19. Bemidji State

20. Northeastern

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

