UNO hockey newcomers provide a 'great foundation' for Mavs' future

The addition of three defensemen will help UNO shore up perhaps its biggest area of need following the graduation of ironmen blueliners Dean Stewart and Ryan Jones.

“Those two will be very difficult to replace," Gabinet said. “But I’m confident the guys who are coming back and the newcomers we’ve got will step up for us."

The coach added that players with previous collegiate experience can provide immediate help.

“We’re not going to shy away from finding transfers that for whatever reason it didn’t work out for," Gabinet said. “I know that both of the guys we got this year will be great fits in our program."

Perhaps one of the most interesting newcomers is Bremer, who will be the smallest player on the team at 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds.

“Brock might be a little undersized but he makes up for it with his strength and determination," Gabinet said. “He’s going to use his quickness, and guys like that can be very elusive."

The Mavs are continuing voluntary workouts in hopes the season will begin as scheduled in early October. The college sports season this fall was postponed by many conferences because of the pandemic.