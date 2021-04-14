UNO hockey notes: Mavericks add transfer Brannon McManus

A player who helped end UNO’s hockey season is the newest member of the Mavericks’ program.

Minnesota forward Brannon McManus recently announced on Twitter that he was transferring to UNO. The California native will be a second-year senior, taking advantage of the NCAA’s ruling to grant an extra season of eligibility because of COVID-19.

McManus, who previously spent parts of two seasons with the Omaha Lancers, helped Minnesota post a 7-2 win over UNO at the NCAA Regional in Colorado.

In his four seasons with the Gophers, McManus had 39 goals and 48 assists. He had nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points this year, two more than Mavs’ leading scorers Chayse Primeau and Tyler Weiss.

Five moving on

Five UNO players have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.

The five are forwards Travis Kothenbeutel, Josh Boyer and Noah Prokop and defensemen Alex Roy and John Schuldt.

None of the five had any goals or assists this past season.

Final ratings

UNO finished the season ranked 13th in the USCHO national poll and 14th in the USA Today/USA Hockey poll.