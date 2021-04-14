UNO hockey notes: Mavericks add transfer Brannon McManus

A player who helped end UNO’s hockey season is the newest member of the Mavericks’ program.
Minnesota forward Brannon McManus recently announced on Twitter that he was transferring to UNO. The California native will be a second-year senior, taking advantage of the NCAA’s ruling to grant an extra season of eligibility because of COVID-19.
McManus, who previously spent parts of two seasons with the Omaha Lancers, helped Minnesota post a 7-2 win over UNO at the NCAA Regional in Colorado.
In his four seasons with the Gophers, McManus had 39 goals and 48 assists. He had nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points this year, two more than Mavs’ leading scorers Chayse Primeau and Tyler Weiss.
Five moving on
Five UNO players have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.
The five are forwards Travis Kothenbeutel, Josh Boyer and Noah Prokop and defensemen Alex Roy and John Schuldt.
None of the five had any goals or assists this past season.
Final ratings
UNO finished the season ranked 13th in the USCHO national poll and 14th in the USA Today/USA Hockey poll.
National champion Massachusetts earned all 40 first-place votes in the USCHO poll.
In addition to UNO, other NCHC teams to finish in the USCHO ratings were No. 2 St. Cloud State, No. 3 Minnesota Duluth and No. 5 North Dakota.
Hastings nets honor
Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings was named the winner of the Penrose Award as the Division I coach of the year.
The former Omaha Lancers head coach and UNO assistant led his team to the Frozen Four. The Mavericks (22-5-1) lost 5-4 in the semifinals against St. Cloud State.
In his ninth season at Minnesota State, Hastings has a career record of 236-90-24. His win percentage is the best among all active Division I men’s hockey coaches.
New coach at CC
Kris Mayotte has taken over as head coach at NCHC member Colorado College.
He had spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Michigan. Prior to that, he was an associate head coach at Providence.
Mayotte was the starting goalie at Union College from 2002-06. He played professionally in the American Hockey League, the East Coast Hockey League and the Central Hockey League.
