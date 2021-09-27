 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO hockey opens the season as a ranked team
0 comments
topical
HOCKEY

UNO hockey opens the season as a ranked team

From hockey to women's tennis, check out the head coaches of UNO athletics.

UNO is ranked 17th in the United States College Hockey Online (USCHO) preseason ratings.

UNO earned 240 points and is ranked just ahead of Notre Dame.

Three schools in the NCHC — No. 2 St. Cloud State, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth and No. 8 North Dakota — are ranked in the top 10. St. Cloud State received 13 first-place votes, Minnesota Duluth got one and North Dakota two.

NCHC member Denver is 13th, giving the league five teams in the top 20. Also receiving votes in the poll was conference member Western Michigan.

Defending national champion Massachusetts is ranked first.

The Mavericks finished the 2020-21 season ranked 13th after earning an NCAA Regional berth. 

The Mavs open the season at home Saturday against Lake Superior State.

The top 20

1. Massachusetts (19 first-place votes) 909 points

2. St. Cloud State (13) 902

3. Michigan (11) 861

4. Minnesota (2) 802

5. Minnesota State (1) 779

6. Minnesota Duluth (1) 741

7. Boston College 709

8. North Dakota (2) 652

9. Quinnipiac 498

10. Boston University 452

11. Wisconsin 443

12. Providence 320

13. Denver (1) 309

14. Bemidji State 293

15. Cornell 264

16. Harvard 254

17. UNO 240

18. Notre Dame 234

19. Clarkson 216

20. AIC 147

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 111, UMass Lowell 59, Michigan Tech 54, Western Michigan 54, Lake Superior 40, Bowling Green 34, Penn State 23, Arizona State 21, Connecticut 20, Sacred Heart 17, Army 12, Canisius 12, St. Lawrence 6, Colgate 5, Northern Michigan 5, Brown 2

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

September 27th Preview: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert