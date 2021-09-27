UNO hockey opens the season as a ranked team

UNO is ranked 17th in the United States College Hockey Online (USCHO) preseason ratings.

UNO earned 240 points and is ranked just ahead of Notre Dame.

Three schools in the NCHC — No. 2 St. Cloud State, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth and No. 8 North Dakota — are ranked in the top 10. St. Cloud State received 13 first-place votes, Minnesota Duluth got one and North Dakota two.

NCHC member Denver is 13th, giving the league five teams in the top 20. Also receiving votes in the poll was conference member Western Michigan.

Defending national champion Massachusetts is ranked first.

The Mavericks finished the 2020-21 season ranked 13th after earning an NCAA Regional berth.

The Mavs open the season at home Saturday against Lake Superior State.

The top 20

1. Massachusetts (19 first-place votes) 909 points

2. St. Cloud State (13) 902

3. Michigan (11) 861

4. Minnesota (2) 802

5. Minnesota State (1) 779

6. Minnesota Duluth (1) 741