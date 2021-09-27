UNO hockey opens the season as a ranked team

UNO is ranked 17th in the United States College Hockey Online (USCHO) preseason ratings.
UNO earned 240 points and is ranked just ahead of Notre Dame.
Three schools in the NCHC — No. 2 St. Cloud State, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth and No. 8 North Dakota — are ranked in the top 10. St. Cloud State received 13 first-place votes, Minnesota Duluth got one and North Dakota two.
NCHC member Denver is 13th, giving the league five teams in the top 20. Also receiving votes in the poll was conference member Western Michigan.
Defending national champion Massachusetts is ranked first.
The Mavericks finished the 2020-21 season ranked 13th after earning an NCAA Regional berth.
The Mavs open the season at home Saturday against Lake Superior State.
The top 20
1. Massachusetts (19 first-place votes) 909 points
2. St. Cloud State (13) 902
3. Michigan (11) 861
4. Minnesota (2) 802
5. Minnesota State (1) 779
6. Minnesota Duluth (1) 741
7. Boston College 709
8. North Dakota (2) 652
9. Quinnipiac 498
10. Boston University 452
11. Wisconsin 443
12. Providence 320
13. Denver (1) 309
14. Bemidji State 293
15. Cornell 264
16. Harvard 254
17. UNO 240
18. Notre Dame 234
19. Clarkson 216
20. AIC 147
Others receiving votes: Northeastern 111, UMass Lowell 59, Michigan Tech 54, Western Michigan 54, Lake Superior 40, Bowling Green 34, Penn State 23, Arizona State 21, Connecticut 20, Sacred Heart 17, Army 12, Canisius 12, St. Lawrence 6, Colgate 5, Northern Michigan 5, Brown 2
