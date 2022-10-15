UNO hockey overcomes four-goal deficit to tie Lake Superior State

Take a look back at the last five seasons of UNO hockey.
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — It was a tie that felt more like a win for the UNO hockey team Saturday night.
UNO, coming off its first win of the season Friday night, was buried under an avalanche of goals in the first period.
Lake Superior State, which lost 3-1 Friday, scored four times in the first 13 minutes as the Mavs went to the first intermission with a 4-0 deficit.
But the Mavs chipped away, finally tying it on Jack Randl's fifth goal of the season with 6:55 left in regulation and finished with a 4-4 tie. It was the first time in program history that UNO erased a four-goal deficit.
The Lakers had four players score in that opening 13 minutes. But the comeback started five minutes into the second period.
Kirby Proctor scored his first goal of the season, then midway through the period Jacob Guevin scored his first goal as a Maverick.
Cameron Berg would tack on a power-play goal with 5:46 left in the second half to make it 4-3 going to the third.
UNO tied it when Berg delivered a shot that was redirected into the goal by Randl.
Jake Kucharski made nine saves for the Mavs. He allowed the game in the first period after starter Simon Latkoczy allowed the four goals. UNO outshot the Lakers 34-17.
UNO (1-2-1) returns home to face Alaska Fairbanks in the pair of games beginning Friday.
Photos: UNO hockey hosts Niagara on Saturday
UNO's Simon Latkoczy high fives fans as he takes the ice before the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO celebrates as Nolan Sullivan scores his first career goal during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Joaquim Lemay lines up before the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Davis Pennington handles the puck during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jacob Guevin handles the puck during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jack Randl smiles after scoring a goal during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO celebrates a goal made by Jack Randl during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Davis Pennington handles the puck during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO celebrates a goal during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Ty Mueller passes the puck for a goal during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Victor Mancini defends the goal during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Niagara high fives their bench after scoring against UNO during the game on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jimmy Glynn handles the puck during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Matt Miller handles the puck in front of Niagra's bench during the game on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jimmy Glynn and Niagra's Shane Ott faceoff during the game on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials break up a fight between UNO's Jimmy Glynn and Niagra's Olivier Gauthier during the game on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jimmy Glynn (22) chases after a puck during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Niagra celebrates a goal during the second period during the game against UNO on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's bench looks up to watch a replay of Niagra's goal in the second period during the game on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO celebrates as Nolan Sullivan scores his first career goal during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
