UNO hockey overcomes four-goal deficit to tie Lake Superior State

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — It was a tie that felt more like a win for the UNO hockey team Saturday night.

UNO, coming off its first win of the season Friday night, was buried under an avalanche of goals in the first period.

Lake Superior State, which lost 3-1 Friday, scored four times in the first 13 minutes as the Mavs went to the first intermission with a 4-0 deficit.

But the Mavs chipped away, finally tying it on Jack Randl's fifth goal of the season with 6:55 left in regulation and finished with a 4-4 tie. It was the first time in program history that UNO erased a four-goal deficit.

The Lakers had four players score in that opening 13 minutes. But the comeback started five minutes into the second period.

Kirby Proctor scored his first goal of the season, then midway through the period Jacob Guevin scored his first goal as a Maverick.

Cameron Berg would tack on a power-play goal with 5:46 left in the second half to make it 4-3 going to the third.

UNO tied it when Berg delivered a shot that was redirected into the goal by Randl.

Jake Kucharski made nine saves for the Mavs. He allowed the game in the first period after starter Simon Latkoczy allowed the four goals. UNO outshot the Lakers 34-17.

UNO (1-2-1) returns home to face Alaska Fairbanks in the pair of games beginning Friday.