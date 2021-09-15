UNO hockey picked to finish fifth in NCHC

UNO has been picked to finish fifth in the eight-team National Collegiate Hockey Conference, according to a preseason media poll.
The Mavericks return 21 letterwinners from last year’s squad that earned an NCAA regional berth.
St. Cloud State, last season’s national runner-up, was picked to finish first. The Huskies netted 20 of 25 first-place votes.
The predicted order of finish (with first-place votes):
1. St. Cloud State (20)
2. Minnesota-Duluth (3)
3. North Dakota (1)
4. Denver (1)
5. UNO
6. Western Michigan
7. Miami
8. Colorado College
