 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO hockey picked to finish fifth in NCHC
0 comments
topical
HOCKEY

UNO hockey picked to finish fifth in NCHC

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

UNO has been picked to finish fifth in the eight-team National Collegiate Hockey Conference, according to a preseason media poll.

The Mavericks return 21 letterwinners from last year’s squad that earned an NCAA regional berth.

St. Cloud State, last season’s national runner-up, was picked to finish first. The Huskies netted 20 of 25 first-place votes.

The predicted order of finish (with first-place votes):

1. St. Cloud State (20)

2. Minnesota-Duluth (3)

3. North Dakota (1)

4. Denver (1)

5. UNO

6. Western Michigan

7. Miami

8. Colorado College

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AL Wild Card Race

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert