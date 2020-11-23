 Skip to main content
UNO hockey picked to finish sixth in NCHC poll
HOCKEY

UNO hockey picked to finish sixth in NCHC poll

UNO was picked to finish sixth in the eight-team NCHC in the annual media poll.

The Mavs lead all league squads with 21 returning letter winners. They are picked to finish ahead of seventh-place Colorado College and eighth-place Miami.

North Dakota is the overwhelming choice to win the NCHC. The Fighting Hawks, ranked No. 1 nationally, received 27 of a possible 28 first-place votes in the poll.

Denver was tabbed to finish as the league runner-up, garnering the other first-place vote.

Predicted order of finish, with point total and first-place votes:

1. North Dakota: 223 points (27)

2. Denver: 185 (1)

3. Minnesota Duluth: 173

4. St. Cloud State: 126

5. Western Michigan: 116

6. UNO: 96

7. Colorado College: 45

8. Miami: 44

A brief look at UNO hockey since 2010

