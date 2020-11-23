UNO hockey picked to finish sixth in NCHC poll

UNO was picked to finish sixth in the eight-team NCHC in the annual media poll.
The Mavs lead all league squads with 21 returning letter winners. They are picked to finish ahead of seventh-place Colorado College and eighth-place Miami.
North Dakota is the overwhelming choice to win the NCHC. The Fighting Hawks, ranked No. 1 nationally, received 27 of a possible 28 first-place votes in the poll.
Denver was tabbed to finish as the league runner-up, garnering the other first-place vote.
Predicted order of finish, with point total and first-place votes:
1. North Dakota: 223 points (27)
2. Denver: 185 (1)
3. Minnesota Duluth: 173
4. St. Cloud State: 126
5. Western Michigan: 116
6. UNO: 96
7. Colorado College: 45
8. Miami: 44
A brief look at UNO hockey since 2010
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.