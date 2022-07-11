UNO hockey players hit the ice at NHL development camps

With development camps opening around the NHL, a group of current and former UNO Mavericks is hitting the ice this week.

Five members of the tentative 2022-23 UNO roster, which was released Sunday night, will be participants. One other potential member of this season’s roster — Tyler Weiss — and six others from last season are also attending camps.

Those five current Mavs are Kaden Bohlsen (Arizona), Jacob Guevin (Vegas), Joaquim Lemay (Washington), Victor Mancini (New York Rangers) and Matt Miller (Nashville). Guevin and Lemay both will join UNO as freshmen this fall, while Bohlsen, Mancini and Miller played in 19, 38 and 30 games, respectively, last season.

Lemay (2021, fourth round) and Mancini (2022, fifth round) are both draft picks of their respective organizations, while the other three are attending as invitees.

Mancini will be one of the top returners on the UNO blue line this season. Miller was tied for second on the UNO roster last season with 10 goals, including a team-leading five game-winners.

As for Weiss, his status is one of the biggest questions heading into the season. Weiss put up a career-high eight goals and 33 points last season. Although there was interest at the end of the year, the Avalanche ultimately did not sign their 2018 fourth-round pick.

Multiple sources had indicated throughout the offseason that Weiss was likely to be back for the Mavs this season. And it’s believed that he has stayed in Omaha for most of the summer. However, he was missing from the roster that UNO released Sunday night.

Weiss is attending Colorado’s development camp this week and could potentially earn a contract with a good showing there. Otherwise he could still return for a fifth year with the Mavs. The Avalanche have until Aug. 15 to sign the left-shot forward.

Joey Abate (Boston), Chayse Primeau (Philadelphia), Austin Roden (Arizona), Isaiah Saville (Vegas), Brandon Scanlin (New York Rangers) and Taylor Ward (Los Angeles) will also attend camps. Saville was a Vegas draft pick in 2019, while Abate, Scanlin and Ward all signed with their respective organizations as free agents last spring.

Primeau and Roden are both attending camps as invitees. Both players entered the transfer portal in late March and transferred to Notre Dame and Providence, respectively. Primeau will be a grad transfer this season, while Roden still has two years of eligibility remaining. One future Maverick also received a camp invite in 2023 commit Ethan Whitcomb (Arizona).

Anaheim, San Jose and Toronto are yet to announce their camp rosters, while the New York Islanders — who have a pair of UNO draft picks in Cameron Berg and Jake Pivonka — and Winnipeg Jets will not be holding development camps.

UNO will play an exhibition game against Minnesota State on Oct. 1 and officially open the 2022-23 season on Oct. 7 against Niagara.