UNO hockey postpones series against North Dakota due to positive COVID tests

UNO will postpone its upcoming hockey series against North Dakota because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Mavericks' program.
A press release issued by the league Tuesday said the two-game series scheduled Thursday and Friday at Baxter Arena was being postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the UNO program.
The series has been rescheduled for Jan. 29-30.
The press release added that the decision to postpone the series is consistent with the NCHC's COVID-19 protocols, developed by the conference's Health and Safety Competitions committee.
The league recently completed its three-week pod portion of the schedule that consisted of all eight teams playing a total of 38 games at Baxter Arena. The move was designed to allow games to be safely played during the pandemic.
This week’s series was to feature the top two teams in the league. Third-ranked North Dakota (7-2-1) is in first place with 20 points and 11th-ranked UNO (6-3-1) is second with 19.
“We’re disappointed that we won’t be able to play this week, but we need to follow the advice of our doctors and medical staff to ensure the health and well-being of our student-athletes,” Mavs coach Mike Gabinet said. “We have learned a lot about perseverance and patience during this season and this is yet another challenge that we will work hard to overcome.”
Fans who have purchased tickets for the postponed series may use them on the rescheduled dates or redeem them for any remaining home games this season by emailing the Baxter Arena ticket office.
The league also announced that a pair of three-game series between UNO and Denver would be shortened to two games, reducing the teams’ total number of games to 24. Those new dates will be Jan. 22-23 in Omaha and Feb. 12-13 in Denver.
The NCHC Athletic Council made that change to better control COVID-19 testing, lessen team travel and reduce the players’ time away from campus.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH