UNO hockey postpones series against North Dakota due to positive COVID tests

UNO will postpone its upcoming hockey series against North Dakota because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Mavericks' program.

A press release issued by the league Tuesday said the two-game series scheduled Thursday and Friday at Baxter Arena was being postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the UNO program.

The series has been rescheduled for Jan. 29-30.

The press release added that the decision to postpone the series is consistent with the NCHC's COVID-19 protocols, developed by the conference's Health and Safety Competitions committee.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The league recently completed its three-week pod portion of the schedule that consisted of all eight teams playing a total of 38 games at Baxter Arena. The move was designed to allow games to be safely played during the pandemic.

This week’s series was to feature the top two teams in the league. Third-ranked North Dakota (7-2-1) is in first place with 20 points and 11th-ranked UNO (6-3-1) is second with 19.