UNO hockey ready for 'another tough test' against Maine

UNO will continue its 10-game hockey homestand this weekend with a two-game series against Maine.
The 17th-ranked Mavericks are 1-1 after splitting a season-opening series against Lake Superior State. UNO lost 4-3 in overtime but bounced back with a 3-0 victory behind a 24-save performance from goalie Isaiah Saville.
The Black Bears have yet to play a game, though they lost an exhibition 7-0 last Saturday against ninth-ranked Quinnipiac.
Both games Friday and Saturday will start at 7:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena.
After playing a pair of series during the 1998 season, UNO and Maine went more than 20 years before playing again. The Black Bears went 1-0-1 against the Mavs in 2019 and are 4-1-1 all-time vs. UNO.
“It was a good series a couple of years ago,” Mavs coach Mike Gabinet said. “We couldn’t play last year because of COVID, so it’s nice to have them back on our schedule.”
Because of pandemic precautions in 2020-21, UNO played only NCHC teams throughout the season.
Sophomore forward Matt Miller scored the first goal both nights against Lake Superior. Four other UNO players also have lit the lamp — Chayse Primeau, Taylor Ward, Brannon McManus and Martin Sundberg.
Saville started both games against the Lakers, who rallied to tie last Saturday night’s game late in regulation before winning in overtime. The sophomore responded the next night with his third career shutout to drop his goals-against average to 1.95.
“Playing on Sunday the way we did, we’ve got a short turnaround time this week,” Gabinet said. “Friday will come up quick.”
Maine’s first-year coach is Ben Barr, who had been an associate head coach at Massachusetts — the defending national champion. He’s the sixth coach in program history and took over for Red Gendron.
The 63-year-old Gendron, who coached Maine for eight years, died last April after suffering a heart attack at a golf course.
The Black Bears have a rich history, appearing in 11 Frozen Fours while posting a 28-18 record in NCAA tournament games. Maine won national championships in 1993 and 1999.
“When you look at their roster, you see they have a veteran team,” Gabinet said. “It’ll be another tough test for us.”
Notes
» Saville was named the NCHC goalie of the week for his performance against Lake Superior. It’s the second time he has earned that honor.
» UNO’s homestand continues next weekend with games Friday and Sunday against Alaska Fairbanks.
» McManus, a graduate transfer from Minnesota, scored a goal in his UNO debut Saturday. He was not in the lineup Sunday.
» Lake Superior’s 4-3 win Saturday night snapped UNO’s 11-game unbeaten streak in overtime. The Mavs had been 5-0-6.
» Graduate defenseman Nate Knoepke played in his 100th game Sunday.
» Gabinet said sophomore forward Jimmy Glynn is questionable this weekend because of injury.
» Maine’s most famous hockey alum is Paul Kariya, who played 15 seasons in the NHL and was voted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017.
