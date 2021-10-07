UNO hockey ready for 'another tough test' against Maine

Sophomore forward Matt Miller scored the first goal both nights against Lake Superior. Four other UNO players also have lit the lamp — Chayse Primeau, Taylor Ward, Brannon McManus and Martin Sundberg.

Saville started both games against the Lakers, who rallied to tie last Saturday night’s game late in regulation before winning in overtime. The sophomore responded the next night with his third career shutout to drop his goals-against average to 1.95.

“Playing on Sunday the way we did, we’ve got a short turnaround time this week,” Gabinet said. “Friday will come up quick.”

Maine’s first-year coach is Ben Barr, who had been an associate head coach at Massachusetts — the defending national champion. He’s the sixth coach in program history and took over for Red Gendron.

The 63-year-old Gendron, who coached Maine for eight years, died last April after suffering a heart attack at a golf course.

The Black Bears have a rich history, appearing in 11 Frozen Fours while posting a 28-18 record in NCAA tournament games. Maine won national championships in 1993 and 1999.

“When you look at their roster, you see they have a veteran team,” Gabinet said. “It’ll be another tough test for us.”