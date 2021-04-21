 Skip to main content
UNO hockey receives 2021-22 NCHC schedule; Ryan Brushett enters transfer portal
HOCKEY

UNO hockey receives 2021-22 NCHC schedule; Ryan Brushett enters transfer portal

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

Following a season that saw hockey schedules altered by the pandemic, the NCHC unveiled its traditional conference schedule Wednesday for 2021-22.

All eight league teams will play a 24-game conference slate for the NCHC’s ninth season of competition. The start date is Oct. 2, which is when teams may begin playing the nonconference portion of their schedule.

UNO will schedule 10 nonconference games, including three home series. Those opponents will be released later by the school.

The league also will return to its traditional postseason format that begins with best-of-three quarterfinal series. Those four winners will advance to play in the Frozen Faceoff, which will return to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

UNO finished fourth in the conference last season — the team’s highest since 2014-15 — and qualified for an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2015. The Mavericks finished with a 14-11-1 mark.

The 2021-22 season will be the 25th for hockey at the school. UNO played its first season in 1997-98.

Information on season and individual game tickets for next season will be available at a later date on OMavs.com.

UNO’s conference schedule

Nov. 5-6: Miami

Nov. 12-13: at St. Cloud State

Dec. 3-4: Colorado College

Dec. 10-11: at Western Michigan 

Jan. 7-8: Denver

Jan. 14-15: at North Dakota

Jan. 21-22: Minnesota Duluth

Jan. 28-29: at Colorado College

Feb. 11-12: at Miami

Feb. 18-19: St. Cloud State

Feb. 25-26: at Denver

March 4-5: North Dakota

March 11-13: NCHC quarterfinals (hosted by higher seed)

March 18-19: Frozen Faceoff

Brushett to transfer

Sophomore forward Ryan Brushett has become the sixth UNO player to enter the transfer portal.

Brushett had one goal and six assists for seven points in 18 games this past season. As a freshman, he had two goals and 16 assists for 18 points in 36 games.

He did not play in the Mavs’ NCHC playoff game against Denver or the NCAA Regional game against Minnesota.

