UNO hockey receives 2021-22 NCHC schedule; Ryan Brushett enters transfer portal

Following a season that saw hockey schedules altered by the pandemic, the NCHC unveiled its traditional conference schedule Wednesday for 2021-22.

All eight league teams will play a 24-game conference slate for the NCHC’s ninth season of competition. The start date is Oct. 2, which is when teams may begin playing the nonconference portion of their schedule.

UNO will schedule 10 nonconference games, including three home series. Those opponents will be released later by the school.

The league also will return to its traditional postseason format that begins with best-of-three quarterfinal series. Those four winners will advance to play in the Frozen Faceoff, which will return to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

UNO finished fourth in the conference last season — the team’s highest since 2014-15 — and qualified for an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2015. The Mavericks finished with a 14-11-1 mark.

The 2021-22 season will be the 25th for hockey at the school. UNO played its first season in 1997-98.

Information on season and individual game tickets for next season will be available at a later date on OMavs.com.

UNO’s conference schedule