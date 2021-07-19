UNO hockey releases 2021-22 schedule; Season opener set for Oct. 2

UNO has released its full 2021-22 hockey schedule.
The season will start with a home series Oct. 2-3 against Lake Superior State. That will be followed with a home series Oct. 8-9 vs. Maine.
A home series Oct. 15 and Oct. 17 against Alaska will be followed by the Mavericks’ fourth straight home series, Oct. 29-30 against Long Island.
After opening NCHC play with a home series November 5-6 vs. Miami and another the next weekend against St. Cloud State, UNO will play at Alaska Nov. 19-20.
The final nonconference series will be Dec. 31-Jan. 1 at St. Lawrence.
The full schedule:
October: 2-3, Lake Superior State at UNO. 8-9, Maine at UNO. 15, 17: Alaska at UNO. 29-30, Long Island at UNO.
November: 5-6, Miami at UNO. 12-13, UNO at St. Cloud State. 19-20, UNO at Alaska.
December: 3-4, Colorado College at UNO. 10-11, UNO at Western Michigan. 31, UNO at St. Lawrence.
January: 1, UNO at St. Lawrence. 7-8, Denver at UNO. 14-15, UNO at North Dakota. 21-22, Minnesota Duluth at UNO. 28-29, UNO at Colorado College.
February: 11-12, UNO at Miami. 18-19, St. Cloud State at UNO. 25-26, UNO at Denver.
March: 4-5, North Dakota at UNO. 11-13, NCHC quarterfinals (hosted by higher seed). 18-19, Frozen Faceoff.
Berg makes U.S. roster
Incoming UNO freshman forward Cameron Berg is among 44 players on the U.S. roster for the 2021 World Junior Summer Showcase.
Berg is one of 10 current or incoming NCHC athletes from six conference schools named to the roster for the Showcase, to be held July 24-31 in Plymouth, Michigan.
He spent the past two seasons with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League. Berg had a career-best 58 points in 51 games last season.
The Showcase serves as an evaluation for the athletes who hope to make the U.S. National Junior team and compete at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship in Edmonton from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.
Other NCHC players named to the roster were North Dakota defensemen Tyler Kleven and Jake Sanderson, Minnesota Duluth defensemen Wyatt Kaiser and Connor Kelley, Denver defensemen Sean Behrens and Shai Buium and forward Carter Mazur, Miami forward Red Savage and St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart.
Mazur played the past two seasons with the USHL’s Tri-City Storm, which plays its games in Kearney.
The final 2022 U.S. National Junior team roster will be announced in December.
Ryan leaves UNO
Bonnie Ryan, who had been working at UNO the past 11 years, is moving on from her position as assistant athletic director for creative and emerging media.
Her departure follows the recent resignation of sports information director Dave Ahlers, who left UNO after almost 13 years with the athletic department. The associate A.D. for communications stepped down to spend more time with his family.
Another recent departure at UNO was Jeff Packer, the director of video production for the athletic department for 3½ years. He left to take a similar position at Mutual of Omaha.
Wakefield to serve
The league recently announced its Chairs for the upcoming school year, which will once again include UNO professor Bill Wakefield.
Wakefield will complete the second year of his two-year term as Chair of the Faculty Athletics representatives (FARs). He represents the FARs on the NCHC athletic council while also serving as the liaison between the FARs and the conference office.
It also was announced that Denver’s David Carle will take over as Chair of the NCHC coaches this season. He replaces St. Cloud State’s Brett Larson, who served in that role last season.
The Coach’s Chair represents the conference in national meetings while also serving as a liaison between the coaches and the league office.