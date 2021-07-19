UNO hockey releases 2021-22 schedule; Season opener set for Oct. 2

Ryan leaves UNO

Bonnie Ryan, who had been working at UNO the past 11 years, is moving on from her position as assistant athletic director for creative and emerging media.

Her departure follows the recent resignation of sports information director Dave Ahlers, who left UNO after almost 13 years with the athletic department. The associate A.D. for communications stepped down to spend more time with his family.

Another recent departure at UNO was Jeff Packer, the director of video production for the athletic department for 3½ years. He left to take a similar position at Mutual of Omaha.

Wakefield to serve

The league recently announced its Chairs for the upcoming school year, which will once again include UNO professor Bill Wakefield.

Wakefield will complete the second year of his two-year term as Chair of the Faculty Athletics representatives (FARs). He represents the FARs on the NCHC athletic council while also serving as the liaison between the FARs and the conference office.

It also was announced that Denver’s David Carle will take over as Chair of the NCHC coaches this season. He replaces St. Cloud State’s Brett Larson, who served in that role last season.