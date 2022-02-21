UNO hockey remains unranked after sweeping St. Cloud State

A weekend sweep of then-No. 8 St. Cloud State wasn't enough to boost UNO back into the national hockey rankings.

The Mavericks remain unranked for the second straight week in the USCHO ratings after 5-2 and 5-1 victories over the Huskies. UNO had been in the top 20 all season before dropping out after a pair of losses to unranked Miami.

The Mavs received 78 points, the highest total among unranked teams. Connecticut and Providence are tied for 19th with 113 points.

Ranked NCHC teams this week are No. 3 Denver, No. 6 Western Michigan, No. 7 North Dakota, No. 8 Minnesota Duluth and No. 11 St. Cloud.

UNO will play a pair of home games this weekend against the third-ranked Pioneers.

Minnesota State remains No. 1, receiving 38 of a possible 50 votes.

Rankings

1. Minnesota State (38 first-place votes)

2. Michigan (10)

3. Denver (2)

4. Minnesota

5. Quinnipiac

6. Western Michigan

7. North Dakota

8. Minnesota Duluth

9. Notre Dame

10. Massachusetts

11. St. Cloud

12. Ohio State

13. Boston University

14. Michigan Tech

15. Northeastern

16. UMass Lowell

17. Clarkson

18. Cornell

T-19. Connecticut

T-19. Providence

Others receiving votes: UNO 78, Harvard 50, AIC 29, Merrimack 14, Bemidji State 11, Canisius 7, Northern Michigan 1, RIT 1.

