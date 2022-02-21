UNO hockey remains unranked after sweeping St. Cloud State

A weekend sweep of then-No. 8 St. Cloud State wasn't enough to boost UNO back into the national hockey rankings.
The Mavericks remain unranked for the second straight week in the USCHO ratings after 5-2 and 5-1 victories over the Huskies. UNO had been in the top 20 all season before dropping out after a pair of losses to unranked Miami.
The Mavs received 78 points, the highest total among unranked teams. Connecticut and Providence are tied for 19th with 113 points.
Ranked NCHC teams this week are No. 3 Denver, No. 6 Western Michigan, No. 7 North Dakota, No. 8 Minnesota Duluth and No. 11 St. Cloud.
UNO will play a pair of home games this weekend against the third-ranked Pioneers.
Minnesota State remains No. 1, receiving 38 of a possible 50 votes.
Rankings
1. Minnesota State (38 first-place votes)
Others receiving votes: UNO 78, Harvard 50, AIC 29, Merrimack 14, Bemidji State 11, Canisius 7, Northern Michigan 1, RIT 1.
Photos: UNO men's hockey hosts UMD
UMD's Owen Gallatin (from left), Carter Loney, and Luke Loheit celebrate their fifth goal during their game against UNO at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Davis Pennington (center) battles UMD's Noah Cates (left) and Kobe Roth for the puck during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Davis Pennington skates away after UMD celebrates their fifth goal during their game against at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Ty Mueller (right) tries to get past UMD's Wyatt Kaiser during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Tyler Weiss (left) and Kirby Proctor (right) battle UMD's Carter Loney for the puck during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jimmy Glynn (right) tries to score on UMD's Ryan Fanti during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UMD's Hunter Lellig (left) battles UNO's Matt Miller for the puck during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UMD's Connor Kelley (left) tries to keep UNO's Matt Miller away from the net during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UMD's Koby Bender (center) tries to score on UNO's Isaiah Saville during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Isaiah Saville comes out of the tunnel at the start off the third period during their game against UMD at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Nate Knoepke tries to get off a pass after getting knocked down during their game against UMD at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jack Randl (left) battles UMD's Wyatt Kaiser during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Isaiah Saville makes a save on UMD's Jesse Jacques during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Taylor Ward tries to get past UMD's Koby Bender during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UMD's Noah Cates (right) lifts a puck past UNO's Jack Randl during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jimmy Glynn (center) battles UMD's Blake Biondi (left) and Connor Kelley for a loose puck in front of the net during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Brock Bremer (left) and UMD's Owen Gallatin fight after the whistle during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Brock Bremer (left) and UMD's Owen Gallatin fight after the whistle during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jack Randl celebrates his goal with his teammates during their game against UMD at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jack Randl celebrates his goal with his teammates during their game against UMD at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UMD's Quinn Olson (left) battles UNO's Jonny Tychonick for the puck during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Brock Bremer skates up the ice with the puck during their game against UMD at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Kevin Conley (left) battles UMD's Tanner Laderoute for the puck during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Brandon Scanlin shoots the puck during their game against UMD at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Matt Miller tries to score on UMD's Ryan Fanti during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UMD's Matt Anderson (right) pins UNO's Matt Miller against the boards during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Davis Pennington skates up the ice with the puck during their game against UMD at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO celebrated their 25th anniversary during their game against UMD at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
