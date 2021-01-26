UNO hockey reportedly has another series postponed due to COVID

The UNO hockey schedule appears to be facing more changes because of COVID-19.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Tuesday that a Colorado College player tested positive after returning from a road trip this past weekend at North Dakota. A two-week quarantine is planned for the team, which also had to shut down in late November.

The Mavericks were scheduled to play a series against the Tigers on Feb. 4 and 5 to conclude a six-game homestand. UNO entered this week with a 9-4-1 record, tied for third place in the league.

The Gazette reported that Colorado College flew commercial on the road trip to Grand Forks and played North Dakota on Saturday and Sunday. The Fighting Hawks swept the series.

UNO had to shut down its program in late December for two weeks because of positive tests. The Mavs postponed two series against North Dakota, which have been rescheduled later in the season.

Following those two idle weekends, coach Mike Gabinet’s squad returned to action Jan. 18 and 19 and won twice against Colorado College. It was the Mavs’ first games in four weeks.