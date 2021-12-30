UNO hockey returns from 20-day break with trip to upstate New York to face St. Lawrence

Following a 20-day break for the holidays, UNO hockey returns to action on the road this weekend.
The 13-5 Mavericks will begin the second half of their schedule with a two-game series against St. Lawrence of Canton, New York. Game time Friday and Saturday is 6 p.m. CT.
The series against the Saints will offer several challenges for No. 14-ranked UNO. Coach Mike Gabinet said the biggest is that lengthy layoff since the Mavs’ last game, a 1-0 victory at No. 4 Western Michigan on Dec. 11.
“It’s a long break and it’s a great time for everyone to recharge,” he said. “But you don’t know exactly how things are going to go until you start playing again.”
Gabinet said the team got in a few good practices before the 1,200-mile trip to play St. Lawrence, which enters with a 4-8-4 record. The Saints played their first game in 25 days Wednesday night, losing 3-2 to No. 15 UMass-Lowell.
“Getting that game in before ours could be an advantage for them,” Gabinet said. “I know they’ll be ready to play.”
The coach said his Mavs won’t overlook St. Lawrence despite that sub-.500 record and the fact this will be UNO’s last nonconference series.
“We take everyone seriously,” he said. “Every game is important.”
The Mavs will be without forwards Tyler Weiss and Ty Mueller, who are sidelined by illness. Weiss, a senior, is second on the team in scoring with six goals and 11 assists, and the freshman Mueller has four goals and two assists.
Senior Taylor Ward continues to lead the Mavs in scoring with 13 goals and 10 assists.
UNO won’t be the first NCHC squad St. Lawrence has played this season. The Saints also faced Colorado College and Western Michigan, going 1-2-1 in those four games.
“We’re ready to get the second half started,” Gabinet said. “And we want to start it on a positive note.”
Notes
» St. Lawrence won the ECHC last season but had to withdraw from the NCAA tournament before it began after coach Brent Brekke tested positive for COVID-19.
» Brekke is in his third season as head coach.
» UNO goalie Isaiah Saville enters the second half with a 9-4 record and a 2.12 goals-against average. Teammate Austin Roden is 4-1 with a 2.05 average.
» The Saints play their home games in 3,200-seat Appleton Arena.
» Whenever St. Lawrence scores a goal, the home fans sing “When the Saints Go Marching In."
» Due to St. Lawrence’s proximity to Canada, both the American and Canadian national anthems are played before games.
» After this weekend, UNO will play 18 straight games against NCHC teams. The Mavs will host a weekend series against No. 8 Denver on Jan. 7-8, their first home games in more than a month.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH