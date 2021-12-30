UNO hockey returns from 20-day break with trip to upstate New York to face St. Lawrence

Following a 20-day break for the holidays, UNO hockey returns to action on the road this weekend.

The 13-5 Mavericks will begin the second half of their schedule with a two-game series against St. Lawrence of Canton, New York. Game time Friday and Saturday is 6 p.m. CT.

The series against the Saints will offer several challenges for No. 14-ranked UNO. Coach Mike Gabinet said the biggest is that lengthy layoff since the Mavs’ last game, a 1-0 victory at No. 4 Western Michigan on Dec. 11.

“It’s a long break and it’s a great time for everyone to recharge,” he said. “But you don’t know exactly how things are going to go until you start playing again.”

Gabinet said the team got in a few good practices before the 1,200-mile trip to play St. Lawrence, which enters with a 4-8-4 record. The Saints played their first game in 25 days Wednesday night, losing 3-2 to No. 15 UMass-Lowell.

“Getting that game in before ours could be an advantage for them,” Gabinet said. “I know they’ll be ready to play.”

The coach said his Mavs won’t overlook St. Lawrence despite that sub-.500 record and the fact this will be UNO’s last nonconference series.