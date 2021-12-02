UNO hockey returns to action against Colorado College after refreshing week off

Some time off to heal injuries could benefit UNO hockey when the Mavericks return to action this weekend.
UNO, ranked 10th nationally, will play league foe Colorado College on Friday and Saturday at Baxter Arena. Game time both nights is 7:07 p.m.
The Mavs (11-3) have been idle since posting a pair of road wins over Alaska Fairbanks on Nov. 19-20. The team was without several injured players, so coach Mike Gabinet said the time off was welcome.
“It’s nice to get some bodies back and be able to get guys moving and more involved in drills,” he said. “We want to get their conditioning back up to speed.”
Among the players absent in Alaska was goalie Isaiah Saville, who had started 10 of the previous 12 games. He returned to practice this week and might be available against Colorado College.
Austin Roden won both games at Alaska and is 4-0 in his starts. He has a 1.83 goals-against average while Saville isn’t far behind at 2.06.
“He did a great, great job in Alaska,” Gabinet said. “That’s a tough place to play, but he made some key saves at key moments so he should have a lot of confidence coming off that weekend.”
Other injured players who returned to practice this week were Chayse Primeau, Jonny Tychonick, Matt Miller and Martin Sundberg.
Two of the healthy players — forward Cam Berg and defenseman Brandon Scanlin — said they also welcomed the Thanksgiving break.
“It was nice,” Berg said. “Some of us got to see our families and some of the boys took the weekend off to heal their bodies.”
Scanlin called the time off “a good refresher.”
“We got our minds away from the game for a couple of days and then came back focused and sharp,” he said.
These will be the last home games for the Mavs until a two-game series against Denver that starts Jan. 7.
“Our fans mean a lot to us and they really help us on the ice,” Berg said. “We want to make sure we end these games on a good note.”
Berg, a freshman forward from Minnesota, is off to a strong start. He has six goals — second only to Taylor Ward’s 12 — including three in the series against Alaska.
“I feel pretty good about it,” he said. “I’ve just got to continue to play the right way and make sure that I’m team first and not worried about my stats.”
Gabinet said he likes what he sees so far from the talented freshman, who was picked in the fourth round of the NHL draft by the New York Islanders.
“He’s done a great job, especially the past few weeks,” the coach said. “He’s got a great mindset and he’s going to be a big part of our future.”
Notes
» The annual Sheila Leahy Toys for Tots campaign will take place before Saturday’s game. Members of the U.S. Marine Corps will collect new, unwrapped toys and/or cash donations at the arena entrances.
» The Mavs are 2-2 in the NCHC, tied for fifth.
» The Tigers are 2-7-3 overall and 0-3-1 in the league.
» Kris Mayotte is in his first season as the Colorado College head coach.
» UNO holds a 24-10-5 advantage in the series.
» The Tigers have five one-goal losses and three ties in their 12 games.
» Ward leads UNO in scoring with 21 points — 12 goals and nine assists. Tyler Weiss is second with 16 points.
» The Mavs play at Western Michigan next weekend before taking a 20-day Christmas break.
