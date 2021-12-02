UNO hockey returns to action against Colorado College after refreshing week off

Two of the healthy players — forward Cam Berg and defenseman Brandon Scanlin — said they also welcomed the Thanksgiving break.

“It was nice,” Berg said. “Some of us got to see our families and some of the boys took the weekend off to heal their bodies.”

Scanlin called the time off “a good refresher.”

“We got our minds away from the game for a couple of days and then came back focused and sharp,” he said.

These will be the last home games for the Mavs until a two-game series against Denver that starts Jan. 7.

“Our fans mean a lot to us and they really help us on the ice,” Berg said. “We want to make sure we end these games on a good note.”

Berg, a freshman forward from Minnesota, is off to a strong start. He has six goals — second only to Taylor Ward’s 12 — including three in the series against Alaska.

“I feel pretty good about it,” he said. “I’ve just got to continue to play the right way and make sure that I’m team first and not worried about my stats.”

Gabinet said he likes what he sees so far from the talented freshman, who was picked in the fourth round of the NHL draft by the New York Islanders.