UNO hockey returns to Baxter Arena for final three series of regular season

After playing 12 of its last 14 games on the road, the UNO hockey team returns to Baxter Arena for its final three series of the regular season. That starts Friday night when the Mavericks begin a two-game series at 7:07 p.m. against eighth-ranked St. Cloud State.

The opportunity to play in front of the home fans could not have come at a better time. UNO is coming off perhaps its most disappointing weekend, getting swept on the road against last-place Miami.

Those losses also cost the Mavs in the national ratings as they fell out of the Top 20 for the first time this season.

"It's frustrating, for sure," team captain Kevin Conley said. "But we have to stick with it and keep going to work every day."

​Conley, one of four graduate students on the team, did his part against the Redhawks. He scored both nights but the Mavs still fell 5-4 and 4-2.

"The bounces haven't been good to us lately," he said. "But we know that we're going to get this turned around."

The Mavs have played one home series since early December, splitting a pair of games Jan. 21-22 against seventh-ranked Minnesota Duluth. UNO has gone 2-4 since in road series against Colorado College, North Dakota and Miami.

Conley, a native of Wisconsin who turned 25 on Thursday, was granted an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19. He started his hockey career at Denver before transferring to UNO as a sophomore.

He is sixth on the team in scoring with seven goals and nine assists.

Conley said it's been a challenging season, one that saw the Mavs go 12-3 over the first half — mostly against nonconference competition — and 5-10 since.

"There have been ups and downs," he said. "I know we're working hard at getting back on top of that roller coaster and have success through the rest of the season."

It won't get any easier for UNO in its final two home series against third-ranked Denver and ninth-ranked North Dakota.

The Mavs are 17-13 overall and 7-11 in the NCHC. The team seeks to build some late-season momentum heading into the league's postseason, which begins March 11.

Coach Mike Gabinet said despite the disappointing weekend at Miami, the team's mood remains positive.

"Tough times don't last but tough people do," he said. "We have tough people in here and we're going to outlast it."

​Notes

» The Huskies are 15-9-3 overall and 7-7-3 in the NCHC. St. Cloud is in fifth place, six points ahead of sixth-place UNO.

» Brett Larson is in his fourth season as the Huskies' coach.

» The Mavs have dropped the opener in each of their last seven series.

» St. Cloud is coming off a win and a tie against sixth-ranked Western Michigan.

» The Huskies hold a 27-13-2 edge in the series.

» Taylor Ward leads UNO in scoring with 15 goals and 17 assists for 32 points.

» Junior goalie Isaiah Saville is 13-12 with a 2.59 goals-against average.

