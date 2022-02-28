 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOCKEY

UNO hockey returns to rankings ahead of showdown with North Dakota

A split with third-ranked Denver was enough to boost UNO back into the national ratings.

The Mavericks, unranked the previous two weeks, slipped back into the USCHO ratings at No. 20. UNO (20-14-0) had been ranked all season before dropping out following a pair of losses against unranked Miami.

The Mavs defeated the Pioneers 5-1 on Friday night at Baxter Arena but lost 5-2 on Saturday night.

The split didn't hurt Denver, which remained No. 3. Other NCHC teams in the Top 20 this week are No. 4 North Dakota, No. 8 Western Michigan, No. 10 St. Cloud State and No. 11 Minnesota Duluth.

Minnesota State received 48 of 50 first-place votes and remains No. 1.

UNO closes out the regular season this weekend with two home games against league-leading North Dakota.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

