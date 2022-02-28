UNO hockey returns to rankings ahead of showdown with North Dakota

A split with third-ranked Denver was enough to boost UNO back into the national ratings.

The Mavericks, unranked the previous two weeks, slipped back into the USCHO ratings at No. 20. UNO (20-14-0) had been ranked all season before dropping out following a pair of losses against unranked Miami.

The Mavs defeated the Pioneers 5-1 on Friday night at Baxter Arena but lost 5-2 on Saturday night.

The split didn't hurt Denver, which remained No. 3. Other NCHC teams in the Top 20 this week are No. 4 North Dakota, No. 8 Western Michigan, No. 10 St. Cloud State and No. 11 Minnesota Duluth.

Minnesota State received 48 of 50 first-place votes and remains No. 1.

UNO closes out the regular season this weekend with two home games against league-leading North Dakota.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.