UNO hockey rises in national rankings while on longest win streak in nine years
HOCKEY

UNO hockey rises in national rankings while on longest win streak in nine years

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

The UNO hockey team climbed one notch to No. 9 in this week’s USCHO national rankings.

The Mavericks (7-1) won their seventh straight game Saturday night with a 7-1 victory over Long Island. It’s UNO’s longest win streak since 2012 and is one short of the school record.

Five of the teams in the top 10 compete in the NCHC. Joining UNO are No. 1 St. Cloud State, No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, No. 8 North Dakota and No. 10 Western Michigan. A sixth conference squad, the Denver Pioneers, is ranked 11th.

The Mavs return to action this weekend with a home series against NCHC opponent Miami.

Mavs collect honors

Isaiah Saville and Taylor Ward earned conference honors for last week’s performances against Long Island.

Saville was named the NCHC goalie of the week for the third time this season after posting a 6-0 win Friday night over the Sharks. The junior made 23 saves to net his second shutout this year while dropping his goals-against average to 1.55.

Ward was named the league’s forward of the week after his five-goal, three-assist performance in the weekend sweep of Long Island. The senior notched his second career hat trick Saturday night in a 7-1 victory, lifting his goal total to a team-leading 10.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

