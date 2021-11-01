UNO hockey rises in national rankings while on longest win streak in nine years

The UNO hockey team climbed one notch to No. 9 in this week’s USCHO national rankings.

The Mavericks (7-1) won their seventh straight game Saturday night with a 7-1 victory over Long Island. It’s UNO’s longest win streak since 2012 and is one short of the school record.

Five of the teams in the top 10 compete in the NCHC. Joining UNO are No. 1 St. Cloud State, No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, No. 8 North Dakota and No. 10 Western Michigan. A sixth conference squad, the Denver Pioneers, is ranked 11th.

The Mavs return to action this weekend with a home series against NCHC opponent Miami.

Mavs collect honors

Isaiah Saville and Taylor Ward earned conference honors for last week’s performances against Long Island.

Saville was named the NCHC goalie of the week for the third time this season after posting a 6-0 win Friday night over the Sharks. The junior made 23 saves to net his second shutout this year while dropping his goals-against average to 1.55.