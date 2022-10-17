 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
HOCKEY

UNO hockey’s Jake Kucharski named NCHC Goaltender of the Week

  • 0

Take a look back at the last five seasons of UNO hockey.

UNO’s Jake Kucharski has been named the NCHC Goaltender of the Week for his performance last weekend at Lake Superior State.

The senior went 1-0-1 against the Lakers with a .967 save percentage and a 0.54 goals-against average. He stopped 29 of 30 shots in the two games.

The 1-2-1 Mavericks will host Alaska Fairbanks in a Friday, Sunday series this weekend at Baxter Arena.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer, dead at 69

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert