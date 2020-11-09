UNO hockey schedule promises a lot of action at Baxter Arena

The UNO hockey team now has a schedule to work with.

The NCHC released a revised schedule Monday that clarifies the pod portion of league play that will take place at Baxter Arena. The Mavericks will open the season Dec. 1 with a game against Colorado College.

“All of the member schools have worked very hard to come up with a composite schedule that allows everyone to play as close to a typical season as possible,” Senior Associate Athletic Director Mike Kemp said. “Beginning with the pod and concluding with a traditional home and road schedule, our student-athletes will be playing in meaningful games every night."

The updated UNO schedule will feature 10 games in the pod, followed by 16 games at home and road sites. The 26-game schedule will be exclusively against NCHC teams.

“While we were sorry to lose some of the outstanding nonconference games we had on our schedule this year, we will work to reschedule those opponents in coming seasons," Kemp said.

The pod format over the first half of the season that includes all eight NCHC teams playing at Baxter Arena was announced Oct. 16. League games will be divided into the West Division (UNO, North Dakota, Colorado College and Denver) and the East Division (Miami, Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State and Western Michigan).