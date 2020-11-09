UNO hockey schedule promises a lot of action at Baxter Arena

The UNO hockey team now has a schedule to work with.
The NCHC released a revised schedule Monday that clarifies the pod portion of league play that will take place at Baxter Arena. The Mavericks will open the season Dec. 1 with a game against Colorado College.
“All of the member schools have worked very hard to come up with a composite schedule that allows everyone to play as close to a typical season as possible,” Senior Associate Athletic Director Mike Kemp said. “Beginning with the pod and concluding with a traditional home and road schedule, our student-athletes will be playing in meaningful games every night."
The updated UNO schedule will feature 10 games in the pod, followed by 16 games at home and road sites. The 26-game schedule will be exclusively against NCHC teams.
“While we were sorry to lose some of the outstanding nonconference games we had on our schedule this year, we will work to reschedule those opponents in coming seasons," Kemp said.
The pod format over the first half of the season that includes all eight NCHC teams playing at Baxter Arena was announced Oct. 16. League games will be divided into the West Division (UNO, North Dakota, Colorado College and Denver) and the East Division (Miami, Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State and Western Michigan).
In the pod, teams will play two games against the four teams in the other division and then two against one of the teams in its own division. Teams will alternate as the home team so each school will play five games as the home team and five as the road team.
UNO will have a busy first week, playing four games. The Mavs will play Colorado College (Dec. 1), Western Michigan (Dec. 3), Miami (Dec. 5) and St. Cloud State (Dec. 6).
The next week of the pod will have UNO playing Colorado College (Dec. 9), Miami (Dec. 12) and St. Cloud State (Dec. 13). The Mavs will close pod play against Minnesota Duluth (Dec. 16), Western Michigan (Dec. 18) and Minnesota Duluth again (Dec. 20).
In the second half of the season, the NCHC will resume traditional home and road play with teams competing exclusively within their division. The Mavs will have six games each against North Dakota and Denver and four against Colorado College.
That second portion of UNO’s schedule begins with home games Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 against North Dakota. The schedule will eventually conclude with two more games against the Fighting Hawks, ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll.
“The ingenuity of our membership to think creatively about how to construct a schedule that focuses on the health and safety of people associated with our programs has been impressive,” NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton said. “Through this unique approach we were able to build something that provides deserving student-athletes the competitive experiences they’ve earned, while prioritizing their health and safety.”
Game times have not yet been released by the conference.
NCHC pod schedule (at Baxter Arena):
Dec. 1: Colorado College vs. UNO; St. Cloud State vs. Western Michigan.
Dec. 2: Miami vs. North Dakota; Denver vs. Minnesota Duluth.
Dec. 3: Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State; UNO vs. Western Michigan.
Dec. 4: Minnesota Duluth vs. Miami; North Dakota vs. Denver.
Dec. 5: Western Michigan vs. Colorado College; Miami vs. UNO; St. Cloud State vs. Denver.
Dec. 6: Minnesota Duluth vs. Colorado College; North Dakota vs. Western Michigan; UNO vs. St. Cloud State.
Dec. 8: Denver vs. North Dakota; Miami vs. Minnesota Duluth.
Dec. 9: Western Michigan vs. St. Cloud State; UNO vs. Colorado College.
Dec. 10: Denver vs. Miami; North Dakota vs. Minnesota Duluth.
Dec. 11: Colorado College vs. Western Michigan.
Dec. 12: St. Cloud State vs. North Dakota; UNO vs. Miami; Minnesota Duluth vs. Denver.
Dec. 13: Western Michigan vs. North Dakota; St. Cloud State vs. UNO; Colorado College vs. Minnesota Duluth.
Dec. 15: Denver vs. Western Michigan; Miami vs. Colorado College.
Dec. 16: UNO vs. Minnesota Duluth; North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State.
Dec. 17: Miami vs. Denver.
Dec. 18: St. Cloud State vs. Colorado College; Western Michigan vs. UNO.
Dec. 19: Minnesota Duluth vs. North Dakota; Colorado College vs. Miami; Western Michigan vs. Denver.
Dec. 20: Minnesota Duluth vs. UNO; North Dakota vs. Miami; Denver vs. St. Cloud State.
UNO schedule (second half of the season):
Dec. 31: North Dakota at UNO.
Jan. 1: North Dakota at UNO.
Jan. 8-9: UNO at North Dakota.
Jan. 15-16: UNO at Colorado College.
Jan. 21, 23, 24: Denver at UNO.
Feb. 4-5: Colorado College at Omaha.
Feb. 11, 13, 14: UNO at Denver.
Feb. 26: North Dakota at UNO.
March 5: UNO at North Dakota.
March 12-14: NCHC quarterfinals.
March 19-20: NCHC Frozen Faceoff (at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota).
