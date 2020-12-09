UNO hockey scores four goals in first period in win over Colorado College

UNO scored four times in a 12-minute span in the first period and then cruised to a 6-1 win over Colorado College on Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO (3-2) got goals from Brandon Scanlin, Taylor Ward, Nolan Sullivan and Jack Randl in taking a 4-0 lead in the first period. Sullivan and Randl each had short-handed goals.

Colorado College scored its goal in the opening minutes of the third period, but UNO quickly answered as Matt Miller and Brock Bremer scored power-play goals three minutes apart.

Isaiah Saville made 31 saves to earn the win.

UNO next plays Miami (Ohio) at 8:05 p.m. Saturday. The Mavs edged Miami 2-1 in overtime last weekend.

