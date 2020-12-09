UNO hockey scores four goals in first period in win over Colorado College

UNO scored four times in a 12-minute span in the first period and then cruised to a 6-1 win over Colorado College on Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.
UNO (3-2) got goals from Brandon Scanlin, Taylor Ward, Nolan Sullivan and Jack Randl in taking a 4-0 lead in the first period. Sullivan and Randl each had short-handed goals.
Colorado College scored its goal in the opening minutes of the third period, but UNO quickly answered as Matt Miller and Brock Bremer scored power-play goals three minutes apart.
Isaiah Saville made 31 saves to earn the win.
UNO next plays Miami (Ohio) at 8:05 p.m. Saturday. The Mavs edged Miami 2-1 in overtime last weekend.
A brief look at UNO hockey since 2010
Notables: First season in the WCHA; Blais wins WCHA coach of the year
Notables: Final season in the WCHA
Notables: First season in the NCHC
Notables: Finished season in NCAA Frozen Four; Forward Austin Ortega sets NCAA record for most game-winning goals in a season (11)
Notables: Blais final season coaching the Mavs; Forward Austin Ortega ties NCAA record for career game-winning goals (23)
Notables: Gabinet's first season coaching Mavs
Notables: Postseason canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
