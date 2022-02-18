UNO hockey scores four goals in third period to down No. 8 St. Cloud State

UNO used a four-goal, third-period barrage to finally break a Friday-night jinx.

The Mavericks, winless in weekend series openers since Dec. 3, defeated eighth-ranked St. Cloud State 5-2 in front of 5,011 at Baxter Arena. UNO moved to 18-13 while St. Cloud fell to 15-10-3.

​"It was a great game from start to finish," Mavs coach Mike Gabinet said. "It was nice to be back home and there was great energy in the building."

UNO had played six of the past seven series on the road before Friday night's series opener against the Huskies.

After a scoreless first period, Matt Miller's power-play goal put the Mavs ahead 1-0 with 5:25 left in the second period. He took a centering pass from Tyler Weiss and tapped a shot past Huskies goalie David Hrenak.

That set the stage for the freewheeling third period that saw the teams combine for six goals. The Huskies tied the game, UNO's Brandon Scanlin put the Mavs back on top and St. Cloud then tied it again 2-2 with 10:37 left.

UNO went ahead to stay when Jimmy Glynn scored, and freshman Ty Mueller made it 4-2 less than a minute later.

Brock Bremer tacked on an empty-net goal with 39 seconds left to cap the victory.

"We kept our composure and kept playing hockey," Scanlin said. "I like the way we responded."

Austin Roden, who was making his first start in UNO's net since Dec. 4, made 31 saves. Isaiah Saville had started the past 14 games before Friday night.

"I found out this morning that I'd be starting," Roden said. "I felt ready and I treat every week the same."

Roden got an early break when a shot by Veeti Miettinen caromed off the crossbar.

"It's a game of inches," Roden said. "If that first shot goes in, I think it's a different game."

​Gabinet said it felt good to break through on Friday night.

"I thought we've been playing some good hockey but just not seeing the results," he said. "It was nice to see our guys get rewarded."

The teams will play again Saturday at 7:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena.

