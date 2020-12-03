UNO hockey scores six straight goals in third period to defeat Western Michigan

Call it a home win or call it a road win.
But for sure call it a big win for the UNO hockey team.
The Mavericks won their first game of the season Thursday night, rolling to a 10-2 victory over Western Michigan. It was the second-highest scoring output in team history, trailing only an 11-goal performance in January 2018.
UNO was the designated road team in the NCHC’s pod schedule at Baxter Arena, so the Mavs wore their road black uniforms and sat on the opposite bench. None of that seemed to matter as the pucks kept flying into the net.
“Obviously, it was a great game by our guys,’’ UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. “I thought we also played well vs. Duluth, so I’m proud of our group.’’
The Mavs lost their season opener Tuesday night 5-3 against Minnesota Duluth, ranked Nos. 3 and 4 nationally.
Junior defenseman Jason Smallidge led the way, tying a school record with four assists and another with five points. He scored with 11:30 left as UNO rattled off six straight goals in the final period.
“We played our game,’’ Smallidge said. “We tried to keep it simple and move the pucks quickly.’’
Smallidge said he wasn’t thrown off by the road-game scenario.
“We were prepared for it,’’ he said. “We knew we’d be on the other bench, but we just went with the flow.’’
UNO took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period when freshman Matt Miller knocked in a rebound. He also scored the final goal of the game with 1:16 left to become the only Mavs player to score twice.
Gabinet said it was a positive to see so many different players get a goal.
“I think that’s going to be our story,’’ he said. “We want to play as a team.’’
The game was tied 1-1 after the first period, but the Mavs carried a 4-2 advantage into the third. UNO got second-period goals from Jack Randl, Chayse Primeau and Kevin Conley while the Broncos got one from Papillion native Ethen Frank.
It was all Mavs in the third period as UNO outshot Western Michigan 18-4. Joey Abate, Nolan Sullivan, Nate Knoepke, Martin Sundberg, Smallidge and Miller scored to finish off the big night.
“They were sensing blood in the third period,’’ Broncos coach Andy Murray said. “It’s a long season, and we know that we can be better.’’
Goalie Isaiah Saville was the beneficiary of all that offense. He made 24 saves to pick up his first win.
Gabinet said he could get used to the new-look Mavs if it results in 10 goals.
“I like those black uniforms at home,’’ he said. “It was an odd experience to be the road team in our home arena, but we embraced it.’’
The Mavs return to action Saturday against Miami.
UNO (1-1).............................1 3 6—10
Western Michigan (0-2).......1 1 0—2
First period: 1, UNO, Miller 1 (Primeau, Tychonick), 11:14. 2, WMU, Gallant (Passolt, Worrad), 12:17.
Second period: 3, UNO, Randl 2 (Sundberg, Smallidge), 1:18. 4, UNO, Primeau (Brushett), 6:33. 5, WMU, Frank (Hilsendager), power play, 9:59. 6, UNO, Conley 1 (Smallidge, Abate), 14:02.
Third period: 7, UNO, Abate 1 (Ward), 4:33. 8, UNO, Sullivan 2 (Smallidge, Knoepke), 5:12. 9, UNO, Smallidge 1 (Brushett), 8:30. 10, UNO, Knoepke 1 (Smallidge, Conley), 8:55. 11, UNO, Sundberg 2 (Primeau), 15:15. 12, UNO, Miller 2 (Krenzen), 18:44.
Shots on goal:
UNO.......13 13 18—44
WMU........5 17 4—26
Goalies: UNO, Saville (24 saves). WMU, Cain (26 saves); Aslandis (8 saves).
Penalties: UNO, 3-6. WMU, 3-6.
Power-play conversions: UNO, 0-2. WMU, 1-2.
Three stars: 1, Jason Smallidge, UNO; 2, Kevin Conley, UNO; 3, Chayse Primeau, UNO.
mike.patterson@owh.com
UNO hockey takes on Western Michigan
mike.patterson@owh.com
