UNO hockey scores six straight goals in third period to defeat Western Michigan

“We were prepared for it,’’ he said. “We knew we’d be on the other bench, but we just went with the flow.’’

UNO took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period when freshman Matt Miller knocked in a rebound. He also scored the final goal of the game with 1:16 left to become the only Mavs player to score twice.

Gabinet said it was a positive to see so many different players get a goal.

“I think that’s going to be our story,’’ he said. “We want to play as a team.’’

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period, but the Mavs carried a 4-2 advantage into the third. UNO got second-period goals from Jack Randl, Chayse Primeau and Kevin Conley while the Broncos got one from Papillion native Ethen Frank.

It was all Mavs in the third period as UNO outshot Western Michigan 18-4. Joey Abate, Nolan Sullivan, Nate Knoepke, Martin Sundberg, Smallidge and Miller scored to finish off the big night.

“They were sensing blood in the third period,’’ Broncos coach Andy Murray said. “It’s a long season, and we know that we can be better.’’

Goalie Isaiah Saville was the beneficiary of all that offense. He made 24 saves to pick up his first win.