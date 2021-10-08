UNO hockey scores three goals in third period to defeat Maine

UNO used a third-period surge Friday night to post its second win of the hockey season.

The Mavericks broke a 1-1 tie on two goals from Jack Randl and one from Taylor Ward to defeat Maine 4-1 at Baxter Arena. UNO moved to 2-1 while the Black Bears dropped their season opener.

"It's a good step for us," Randl said. "We just want to keep building every game and keep getting better."

The Mavs went ahead to stay midway through the final period when Ward scored on the power play. He was camped near the Maine goal and tapped a puck out of midair past goalie Victor Ostman.

"One of his skill sets is that he has unbelievable hand-eye coordination," UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. "That's not the first time I've seen him do that."

UNO goalie Isaiah Saville then made the save of the game, denying a backdoor drive off the stick of Adam Dawe from close range.

"Isaiah's been great," Randl said. "It's not really surprising when he makes saves like that and it gives the bench a huge lift."

Randl made it 3-1 later in the period just seven seconds after a Maine penalty had expired. He took a pass from defenseman Kirby Proctor and ripped a shot past Ostman for his first goal of the season.