UNO hockey scores two goals in third period to defeat Maine

Matt Miller scored a tie-breaking shorthanded goal Saturday night to help lift UNO to a 5-3 win over Maine.

The victory boosted the Mavericks to 3-1 and dropped the Black Bears to 0-2.

UNO led 2-1 after the first period on goals by Chayse Primeau and Kevin Conley.

Maine rallied in the second period to take a 3-2 lead but a power-play goal by freshman Cameron Berg tied it with 6:05 left in the period.

Miller scored his team-leading third goal 1:52 into the final period, outracing a defenseman and slipping a backhand shot through goalie Victor Ostman's legs.

Junior defenseman Kirby Proctor scored his first goal of the season with 7 minutes left to extend UNO's lead to 5-3.

Goalie Isaiah Saville made 24 saves in the victory.

The Mavs return to action Friday night at home against Alaska Fairbanks.

