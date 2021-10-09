 Skip to main content
UNO hockey scores two goals in third period to defeat Maine
Matt Miller scored a tie-breaking shorthanded goal Saturday night to help lift UNO to a 5-3 win over Maine.

The victory boosted the Mavericks to 3-1 and dropped the Black Bears to 0-2.

UNO led 2-1 after the first period on goals by Chayse Primeau and Kevin Conley.

Maine rallied in the second period to take a 3-2 lead but a power-play goal by freshman Cameron Berg tied it with 6:05 left in the period.

Miller scored his team-leading third goal 1:52 into the final period, outracing a defenseman and slipping a backhand shot through goalie Victor Ostman's legs.

Junior defenseman Kirby Proctor scored his first goal of the season with 7 minutes left to extend UNO's lead to 5-3.

Goalie Isaiah Saville made 24 saves in the victory.

The Mavs return to action Friday night at home against Alaska Fairbanks.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

