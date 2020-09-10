UNO hockey season delayed, but Mavs are 'all looking forward' to playing again

UNO hockey fans will have to wait a little longer to see their team play.
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) announced Thursday a delay in the start of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. The NCHC Board of Directors unanimously approved the action Tuesday.
A statement from the conference said the NCHC will commence competition on or after Nov. 20. The Mavericks were scheduled to start the season Oct. 9.
“The health and safety of all involved across the campus communities, particularly our student-athletes, is the top priority," NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton said. “We fully expect NCHC hockey to be back this season (but) this delay affords us valuable time to continue formulating plans to start the season successfully."
The statement added that specific details regarding the new schedule will be released at a later date.
“It’s not a surprise," UNO associate athletic director Mike Kemp said. “The conference has been having discussions since the spring, but the positive side is that the delay is not just for the NCHC."
The Hockey Commissioners Association said in a statement Thursday that the 11 Division I hockey conferences it represents are working together on a plan to return to competition.
Kemp, who is also chair of the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee, said he was uncertain how players would react to Thursday’s news but hopes they don’t get discouraged.
“I think the kids are trying to stay positive," he said. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel, so that’s a good thing."
That light is the possible start-up date of Nov. 20, though Kemp said nothing is definite.
“It’s hard to say an exact date," he said. “We’re still working on a scheduling model for a season that was supposed to start in early October to one that will start sometime after Nov. 20."
Kemp said that updated schedule will be dictated by COVID-19 developments.
“These are strange times," he said. “It’s difficult to look into the future and see what’s ahead, even in the next few months."
Kemp said he didn’t envision any UNO players leaving the program because of the delayed start.
“That’s one of the dangers of college hockey, that players have other alternatives," he said. “That’s always a possibility, but in my conversations with our players, they’re all looking forward to the season."
The Mavs saw their 2019-20 season come to an abrupt end last March due to coronavirus concerns, just before the start of the NCHC playoffs. UNO fielded a competitive team that posted several impressive wins — one at top-ranked North Dakota — despite the presence of 12 freshmen.
“We had a good second half last year so it was a frustrating end for all of us," Kemp said. “With the players we have coming back and another strong freshman class this year, our guys are laser-focused on this season."
