UNO hockey season delayed, but Mavs are 'all looking forward' to playing again

“I think the kids are trying to stay positive," he said. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel, so that’s a good thing."

That light is the possible start-up date of Nov. 20, though Kemp said nothing is definite.

“It’s hard to say an exact date," he said. “We’re still working on a scheduling model for a season that was supposed to start in early October to one that will start sometime after Nov. 20."

Kemp said that updated schedule will be dictated by COVID-19 developments.

“These are strange times," he said. “It’s difficult to look into the future and see what’s ahead, even in the next few months."

Kemp said he didn’t envision any UNO players leaving the program because of the delayed start.

“That’s one of the dangers of college hockey, that players have other alternatives," he said. “That’s always a possibility, but in my conversations with our players, they’re all looking forward to the season."