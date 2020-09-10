 Skip to main content
UNO hockey season delayed until at least late November
UNO hockey season delayed until at least late November

UNO hockey season won't begin earlier than Nov. 20.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

UNO hockey fans will have to wait a little longer to see their team play.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) announced Thursday a delay in the start of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. The NCHC Board of Directors unanimously approved the action Tuesday.

A statement from the conference said competition will start on or after Nov. 20. The Mavericks were scheduled to start the season Oct. 9.

“The health and safety of all involved across the campus communities, particularly our student-athletes, is the top priority," NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton said. “We fully expect NCHC hockey to be back this season (but) this delay affords us valuable time to continue formulating plans to start the season successfully."

The statement added that specific details regarding the new schedule will be released at a later date.

The Hockey Commissioners Association said in a statement the 11 Division I hockey conferences it represents are working together on a plan to return to competition.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

