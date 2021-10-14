UNO hockey seeks fourth straight win to open series against Alaska Fairbanks

“We played them a lot early when we were trying to establish ourselves,” Gabinet said. “I know they don’t have a conference right now, so it’s nice that we could help them a little bit.”

Alaska, which competes as an independent, enters the series 1-1. The Nanooks are playing their first games since the end of the 2019-20 season. They split two with Clarkson last weekend after having to postpone a series against Minnesota due to COVID-19 the week before.

The Mavs are coming off a pair of wins against Maine (4-1 and 5-3). UNO finished both games strong, outscoring the Black Bears 5-0 in the third period.

“Our players commit themselves to put in the work,” Gabinet said. “Lots of credit to our players and strength and conditioning coach Mike Lewis for having them prepared.”

Senior forward Taylor Ward, who has two goals and two assists, said the team has bounced back from that opening loss to the Lakers.

“That first game didn’t end up the way we wanted,” he said. “Ever since then we’ve kept on growing and learned something new every game.”

It also doesn’t hurt that the Mavs are in the middle of a 10-game homestand.