UNO hockey set to return to the ice for first time in nearly a month

After a four-week wait, the UNO hockey team finally will get back to action Monday night.
The Mavericks, idle since Dec. 21 because of COVID-19, will play a two-game series at Colorado College. The games Monday and Tuesday will start at 8:07 p.m.
UNO, ranked ninth and 10th nationally, finished the first half of its season 6-3-1 while playing the pod schedule at Baxter Arena. Positive COVID tests and subsequent quarantine postponed a pair of series against North Dakota and pushed this series against the Tigers back three days.
It’s unclear how many players will be suited up for the Mavs. The team just recently returned to practice with only about half its roster.
“We’ll be missing some guys,” coach Mike Gabinet said. “It’s going to be a great mindset challenge for us but we’re going to bring enthusiasm and stay optimistic.”
The Mavs were in second place in the eight-team NCHC a month ago but that’s changed as other teams have been able to play. UNO is in fourth place with 19 points, eight behind first-place St. Cloud State.
Gabinet’s squad has played 10 games, the fewest in the league. That’s going to make for a busy second-half of the season, and the coach knows it.
“It’s going to be tricky,” he said. “It would be easy to get negative but we have to stay positive.”
The Mavs will play 14 games between Monday and March 5, provided COVID doesn’t interfere. Four of the league’s eight schools have had to shut down at some point due to positive tests within the programs.
UNO has faced the Tigers twice and won both. The Mavs posted a 6-1 victory Dec. 9 and a 3-0 win Dec. 21, which proved to be the team’s most recent game.
Colorado College (3-7-2) is in seventh place in the NCHC with 14 points. The Tigers are coming off a pair of home games against second-ranked North Dakota, losing 3-0 and 2-1.
“I watched both of those games,” Gabinet said. “CC could have won one so they’re playing pretty well, and they haven’t been slowed by COVID.”
Chayse Primeau leads the Mavs in scoring with four goals and eight assists for 12 points. Taylor Ward and Martin Sundberg are the team’s top goal scorers with five each.
Goalie Isaiah Saville has started nine of UNO’s 10 games. He is 5-3-1 with a 2.00 goals-against average.
Notes
After the two games against the Tigers, the Mavs’ next three series will be at home. A two-game series against Denver will be played Saturday and Sunday at Baxter Arena … UNO is 20-10-5 all-time against Colorado College … The Tigers were the first league team to be slowed by COVID. Colorado College shut down its program for two weeks just prior to the start of the season and was a late arrival to the Baxter pod … Jason Smallidge and Brandon Scanlin are tied for the scoring lead among UNO defensemen with eight points each … In 10 games, UNO has scored 37 goals and yielded 22 … The Tigers play in the Broadmoor World Arena, which has an Olympic-sized (200 feet x 100 feet) sheet of ice. The team will move into its new Robson Arena next season.
