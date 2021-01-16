UNO hockey set to return to the ice for first time in nearly a month

The Mavs will play 14 games between Monday and March 5, provided COVID doesn’t interfere. Four of the league’s eight schools have had to shut down at some point due to positive tests within the programs.

UNO has faced the Tigers twice and won both. The Mavs posted a 6-1 victory Dec. 9 and a 3-0 win Dec. 21, which proved to be the team’s most recent game.

Colorado College (3-7-2) is in seventh place in the NCHC with 14 points. The Tigers are coming off a pair of home games against second-ranked North Dakota, losing 3-0 and 2-1.

“I watched both of those games,” Gabinet said. “CC could have won one so they’re playing pretty well, and they haven’t been slowed by COVID.”

Chayse Primeau leads the Mavs in scoring with four goals and eight assists for 12 points. Taylor Ward and Martin Sundberg are the team’s top goal scorers with five each.

Goalie Isaiah Saville has started nine of UNO’s 10 games. He is 5-3-1 with a 2.00 goals-against average.

Notes