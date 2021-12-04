UNO hockey splits series with Colorado College

During the course of a long season, there are going to be games like this.

It simply wasn't UNO's night as unranked Colorado College posted a 4-0 victory Saturday night over the 10th-ranked Mavericks at Baxter Arena. The Tigers moved to 3-8-3 while UNO fell to 12-4.

Colorado College picked up where it left off Friday night when it scored three third-period goals but lost 4-3. The Tigers were rewarded Saturday night after outshooting the Mavs 32-17 and gave the crowd of 4,457 very little to cheer.

"We did a lot of little things right tonight," coach Kris Mayotte said. "This was a big win for us."

Goalie Dominic Basse posted the shutout but wasn't severely tested as Colorado College peppered UNO netminder Austin Roden with 32 shots. It was the first loss of the season for Roden, who had won his previous four starts.

After a scoreless first period, the Tigers took advantage of a UNO turnover to take the lead. Jackson Jutting picked up the loose puck in the Mavs' end and ripped a shot that deflected off Roden's glove into the net.