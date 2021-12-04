UNO hockey splits series with Colorado College

During the course of a long season, there are going to be games like this.
It simply wasn't UNO's night as unranked Colorado College posted a 4-0 victory Saturday night over the 10th-ranked Mavericks at Baxter Arena. The Tigers moved to 3-8-3 while UNO fell to 12-4.
Colorado College picked up where it left off Friday night when it scored three third-period goals but lost 4-3. The Tigers were rewarded Saturday night after outshooting the Mavs 32-17 and gave the crowd of 4,457 very little to cheer.
"We did a lot of little things right tonight," coach Kris Mayotte said. "This was a big win for us."
Goalie Dominic Basse posted the shutout but wasn't severely tested as Colorado College peppered UNO netminder Austin Roden with 32 shots. It was the first loss of the season for Roden, who had won his previous four starts.
After a scoreless first period, the Tigers took advantage of a UNO turnover to take the lead. Jackson Jutting picked up the loose puck in the Mavs' end and ripped a shot that deflected off Roden's glove into the net.
A key play happened near the end of the second period when UNO's Taylor Ward was whistled for a minor penalty and teammate Jonny Tychonick was assessed a five-minute major. The Mavs started the third period at a two-man disadvantage and the Tigers scored twice — both by team captain Brian Hawkinson — during the major.
"We felt like we played well the last two periods last night," Hawkinson said. "We played all 60 minutes tonight."
The Tigers finished off the win with 3:56 left when Tommy Middleton scored into an empty net.
Mayotte said one key to victory was a much stronger start than the night before. The Mavs struck for three first-period goals on Friday but managed just five shots on goal in the opening period Saturday.
"We needed to do better at the beginning," Mayotte said. "The game was scoreless but we still felt pretty good about it."
Hawkinson said the victory could help reverse the fortunes of the Tigers, who have lost several close games this season.
"We feel like we've got a good team but haven't seen the results," he said. "Hopefully this win will change that."
The Mavs return to action Friday night when they begin a two-game road series against sixth-ranked Western Michigan.
