UNO hockey splits series with No. 3 Denver

A pair of third-period penalties and a pair of third-period power-play goals cost UNO hockey Saturday night in a 5-2 loss to No. 3 Denver. It’s just the third time this season that the Mavs have lost a game that they led after two periods.

“Obviously a disappointing loss and (I) feel for our players,” said UNO coach Mike Gabinet. “All in all a great weekend of hockey by our group except for the last 10 minutes. Obviously, we're short-handed there and they capitalized on their power play and ultimately won the game.

“But like I said, I'm proud of our group and I thought it was a great weekend of hockey. We’ll have to rest up, get some guys healthy and reset.”

In a blistering fast first period at Baxter Arena, the Mavs and Pioneers traded chances back-and-forth. UNO outshot DU 9-8 in the opening 20 minutes and similar to Friday night’s contest, there was a physicality and fast pace from the get-go. Also similar to game one, the Mavs jumped out to a first-period lead.

Joey Abate gave UNO a 1-0 lead 2:55 into the contest, redirecting a shot past Denver netminder Matt Davis. Nate Knoepke corralled a puck just inside the blueline, fired a shot towards the DU net, and Abate tipped home his second goal of the season.

After being a healthy scratch against St. Cloud State, Abate returned with a ‘next man up’ mentality.

“That's something that I know I have to bring every game when I’m playing,” Abate said. “I just got in there, hard on the forecheck, and they turned over a puck. (I went) straight to the net and lucky enough, it hit my shaft and went in.”

That pace carried into the second period, but the two teams remained scoreless — until the 14:53 mark. Taylor Ward put home his 17th goal and NCAA-leading 12th power-play goal of the season to make it 2-0 UNO.

However, the Pioneers controlled the play the remainder of the night. After a flurry of chances in the UNO end, Brett Stapley put the Pioneers on the board. Stapley’s goal came with just 2:50 left in the second period and made it a 2-1 game. Carter Savoie then tied it at the 9:02 mark of the third period with a power-play goal.

After a costly too many men penalty and a 5-minute major on UNO's Jimmy Glynn for checking from behind, the Pioneers capitalized. Mike Benning netted the eventual game-winner with a blast from the far circle for a power-play goal. Benning's goal came with just 4:49 left in regulation.

“As much as I didn't like the (holding) call on (Nolan) Sullivan, and again, I just think that's inexcusable when it's a one-goal game to make a call like that. But then there's a couple of penalties on us as well, and we control those," Gabinet said. "So we can't make excuses, we can’t blame and at the end of the day, it is what it is. We’ve got to take responsibility for ourselves and continue to find ways to improve.”

Cameron Wright added an insurance marker with 1:04 left and Benning tacked on an empty-netter seconds later. Benning's goal was his second of the night and the Pioneers' fourth goal of the period. Besides that 10-minute stretch, Gabinet was encouraged with the weekend as a whole.

“Just to play the way we did, it's impressive,” he said. “I give the guys a lot of credit in that locker room. They're committed to working and getting better and learning and growing and accepting responsibility to improve. Disappointing, but I want to make sure that guys stay positive. They did a lot of good things this weekend.”

With Isaiah Saville under the weather, Austin Roden got the start and made 28 saves. Gabinet said the plan going into this weekend was to actually get Roden a game and he felt the junior played well. Roden falls to 5-2-0 on the season.

As a group, the Mavs fall to (20-14, 10-12). The Pioneers are now (23-8-1, 16-6-0). UNO will wrap up the regular season next weekend at home against No. 7 North Dakota.

“It’s easy to just think about the negatives and what went wrong, but we were really good this weekend,” Abate said. “We played really good against a top-three team in the nation. So you’ve just got to keep doing what we're doing right and roll that over into practice. Practice will be huge this week- but we’ve got to be ready to go on Friday.”