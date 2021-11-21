UNO hockey starts fast, holds off Alaska Fairbanks for third straight win

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — It took the Mavericks until the final period to get their offense going a day early against Alaska Fairbanks. That was not an issues Saturday, as No. 9 UNO scored three first-period goals en route to 4-2 win and sweep of the two-game nonconference series.

Cameron Berg got the Mavs on the board first. The freshman scored twice Friday, and has four of his six goals in the past four games.

UNO followed with two power-play goals, first by Ty Mueller then Brock Bremer to give the Mavs a 3-0 lead.

After the Nanooks (1-9) cut it to 3-1 on a power-play goal two minutes into the second, UNO scored again with the man advantage. It was Bremer's second of the night — he had one goal on the season coming into Saturday — to make it 4-1 in the third period.

Alaska closed again with less than nine minutes left on Didrik Hanbrant's goal to make it 4-2, but the Mavs held on from there as goalie Austin Roden picked up his third straight win.

The 11-3 Mavs have next week off before returning to NCHC play Dec. 3 and 4, hosting Colorado College at Baxter Arana.