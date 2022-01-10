UNO hockey stays ranked in top 15 ahead of trip to No. 10 North Dakota

UNO remains 15th in this week's USCHO national hockey rankings.
The 14-6 Mavericks were idle last weekend while going through COVID-19 protocols that postponed the scheduled home series against Denver. It's been rescheduled for Feb. 4-5 at Baxter Arena.
Five NCHC teams remain in the top 10 — No. 3 Western Michigan, No. 5 St. Cloud State, No. 6 Denver, No. 7 Minnesota Duluth and No. 10 North Dakota.
UNO returns to action Friday with a two-game series at North Dakota.
Rankings
1. Minnesota State (42 first-place votes)
2. Quinnipiac (5)
3. Western Michigan
4. Michigan (3)
5. St. Cloud
6. Denver
7. Minnesota Duluth
8. Minnesota
9. Cornell
10. North Dakota
11. Northeastern
12. UMass Lowell
13. Notre Dame
14. Massachusetts
15. UNO
16. Ohio State
17. Providence
18. Harvard
19. Michigan Tech
20. Boston College
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH