 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO hockey stays ranked in top 15 ahead of trip to No. 10 North Dakota
0 Comments
HOCKEY

UNO hockey stays ranked in top 15 ahead of trip to No. 10 North Dakota

  • Updated
  • 0

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

UNO remains 15th in this week's USCHO national hockey rankings.

The 14-6 Mavericks were idle last weekend while going through COVID-19 protocols that postponed the scheduled home series against Denver. It's been rescheduled for Feb. 4-5 at Baxter Arena.

Five NCHC teams remain in the top 10 — No. 3 Western Michigan, No. 5 St. Cloud State, No. 6 Denver, No. 7 Minnesota Duluth and No. 10 North Dakota.

UNO returns to action Friday with a two-game series at North Dakota.

Rankings

1. Minnesota State (42 first-place votes)

2. Quinnipiac (5)

3. Western Michigan

4. Michigan (3)

5. St. Cloud

6. Denver

7. Minnesota Duluth

8. Minnesota

9. Cornell

10. North Dakota

11. Northeastern

12. UMass Lowell

13. Notre Dame

14. Massachusetts

15. UNO

16. Ohio State

17. Providence

18. Harvard

19. Michigan Tech

20. Boston College

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

4-year-old skier has the makings of a prodigy after only three weeks of practice

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNO struggles to shoot, falls to North Dakota State
UNO

UNO struggles to shoot, falls to North Dakota State

  • Updated

​Nick Ferrarini led UNO men's basketball with 12 points. But the Mavs, who scored 98 points in a win Thursday, struggled shooting the ball, going 2 of 20 from 3-point range against North Dakota State.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert