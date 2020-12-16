UNO hockey ties with Minnesota Duluth

UNO and Minnesota Duluth skated to a 2-2 tie Wednesday in National Collegiate Hockey conference action at Baxter Arena.

The game went to a shootout and the Mavericks' Chayse Primeau ended it in the sixth round, putting a shot past Bulldogs goalie Ryan Fanti. That gave UNO an extra point in the standings.

Duluth led 2-0 entering the third period but the Mavs got goals from Primeau and Taylor Ward. Neither team scored during the five-minute overtime, which led to the shootout.

Duluth entered the game ranked third nationally while the Mavs are 17th.

