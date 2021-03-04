UNO hockey to close regular season with game against No. 1 North Dakota

The regular season comes to a close for the UNO hockey team Friday night with one more game against North Dakota.
The Mavericks have played their last three against the top-ranked Fighting Hawks and come up empty. UNO, ranked 12th this week, will play North Dakota at Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks at 7:37 p.m.
Coach Mike Gabinet said he’s encouraged by what he saw in his team’s most recent game, a 4-2 home loss last Friday night. The Mavs tied it in the closing minutes before a power-play goal and an empty-netter clinched it for the Fighting Hawks.
“We made some good improvement,” he said. “They capitalized on that late power play and that was the game.”
Gabinet said he’s not dwelling on the scheduling quirk of playing such a tough team four times in a row to end the regular season.
“I look at it as an opportunity for our team to grow,” he said. “I see adversity as a gift that we can learn from.”
The coach added that playing the powerful Fighting Hawks so many times in a row might be like the Nebraska football team being asked to play Alabama or Ohio State several times.
“It doesn’t do any good to complain about it,” Gabinet said. “If you fail, you’ve got to get back up and try even harder the next time.”
North Dakota has locked up the regular-season title with an 18-4-1 record. The Mavs enter this weekend 13-9-1 and in fourth place in the eight-team NCHC.
Because neither team can change its seeding for the postseason playoffs, it’s probable that both might utilize players who have seen limited playing time. Three of North Dakota’s top players did not make the trip to Omaha last weekend.
“At this point everybody has some guys who are a little banged up,” Gabinet said. “We’re going to do the best we can to make sure we’re ready for the playoffs.”
The NCHC postseason will be played in its entirety in Grand Forks starting March 12. The fourth-seeded Mavs will play fifth-seeded Denver on March 13 at a time to be determined.
But first, that last game against North Dakota.
“We haven’t had an off week since early January,” Gabinet said. “We’ll play this game and then get ready for what comes after.”
Notes
» Freshman forward Brock Bremer was named the league’s Rookie of the Month for February. He had a hat trick while tying a school record for most points in a game with five.
» The Mavs’ three-game skid is its longest of the season.
» Chayse Primeau continues to lead UNO in scoring with 22 points. North Dakota’s Shane Pinto leads the league with 28.
» Taylor Ward leads the Mavs in goals with 10.
» Goalie Isaiah Saville has played in 21 games and has a 2.80 goals-against average.
