UNO hockey to close regular season with game against No. 1 North Dakota

The regular season comes to a close for the UNO hockey team Friday night with one more game against North Dakota.

The Mavericks have played their last three against the top-ranked Fighting Hawks and come up empty. UNO, ranked 12th this week, will play North Dakota at Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks at 7:37 p.m.

Coach Mike Gabinet said he’s encouraged by what he saw in his team’s most recent game, a 4-2 home loss last Friday night. The Mavs tied it in the closing minutes before a power-play goal and an empty-netter clinched it for the Fighting Hawks.

“We made some good improvement,” he said. “They capitalized on that late power play and that was the game.”

Gabinet said he’s not dwelling on the scheduling quirk of playing such a tough team four times in a row to end the regular season.

“I look at it as an opportunity for our team to grow,” he said. “I see adversity as a gift that we can learn from.”

The coach added that playing the powerful Fighting Hawks so many times in a row might be like the Nebraska football team being asked to play Alabama or Ohio State several times.