UNO hockey to face Denver in first round of NCHC Frozen Faceoffs

UNO will play a first-round game against Denver on Saturday in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff playoffs.

All games in the single-elimination event will be played at Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

The fourth-seeded Mavericks are coming off a 3-2 overtime win Friday night against top-ranked North Dakota. The Pioneers are the fifth seed in the tourney.

Quarterfinals will be held Friday and Saturday. The semifinals will be played March 15 with the championship set for March 16.

The last two days of the playoffs will be televised by CBS Sports Network.

First-round matchups

Friday

No. 7 seed Colorado College vs. No. 2 St. Cloud State, 2:37 p.m.

No. 8 Miami vs. No. 1 North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

Saturday

No. 5 Denver vs. No. 4 UNO, 2:37 p.m.

No. 6 Western Michigan vs. No. 3 Minnesota Duluth, 7:37 p.m.

