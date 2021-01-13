UNO hockey tweaks schedule again due to COVID protocols

UNO hockey has been forced to tweak its schedule once again due to challenges presented by COVID-19.

The Mavericks, who haven’t played since Dec. 21, have pushed back this weekend’s series at Colorado College. The UNO games scheduled for Friday and Saturday now will be played Monday and Tuesday.

The home series the following weekend against Denver also has been delayed one day to Jan. 23-24.

The second half of the Mavs’ season has been disrupted since some players tested positive for COVID-19. The subsequent quarantine postponed a pair of two-game series UNO was scheduled to play against North Dakota.

The Mavs, ranked ninth and 10th nationally, went 6-3-1 over the first half of the season while playing a pod schedule at Baxter Arena that included all eight league teams. UNO has been idle since a 3-0 win over Colorado College more than three weeks ago.

The decision to postpone and reschedule the most recent series is consistent with the NCHC COVID-19 protocols, developed by the league’s Health and Safety Competitions committee.

The NCHC also announced Wednesday that the Minnesota Duluth series scheduled at Miami this weekend has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Duluth program.