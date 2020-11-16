UNO hockey will have a jampacked first month, but the Mavs don't mind

Coach Mike Gabinet said team depth and conditioning will be major factors as UNO tries to navigate the pod portion of its schedule.

Four games in the first week is an immediate challenge, and 10 games in 20 days is the second.

“It’s going to be a very tough schedule,” Gabinet said. “But we’re just happy to get the opportunity to play.”

UNO opens the season Dec. 1 at Baxter Arena against Colorado College. The Mavericks then play Thursday, Saturday and Sunday the rest of that opening week.

Gabinet’s squad will play three games each of the next two weeks, finishing with a Dec. 20 game against Minnesota Duluth. The team then will have a 10-day Christmas break before resuming play Dec. 31 at home against North Dakota.

The pod portion of the schedule was formulated by the NCHC to allow games to be played in one location due to COVID-19 concerns. The plan is that league teams will resume a normal home-and-away schedule during the second half of the season.

“This is something that’s never been done in college hockey,” Gabinet said. “It’s new for all of us, but our guys are excited about it.”

Gabinet said that early crush of games definitely will test his squad.