UNO hockey will open season against Minnesota Duluth

The UNO hockey team will still open the season Tuesday, but the Mavericks now have a new opponent.
Coach Mike Gabinet’s squad will play Minnesota Duluth at 3:35 p.m. at Baxter Arena. UNO originally was scheduled to open against Colorado College, but a player’s positive test for COVID-19 shut down the Tigers’ program for two weeks.
That was one of several changes to the pod schedule announced Friday by the NCHC. Colorado College was to play four games in the opening week, but those have been adjusted.
UNO’s scheduled season-opening game against the Tigers has been moved to Dec. 21 at 12:05 p.m. Its new opener against Duluth was moved up from Dec. 20.
A total of 38 games now will be played in the pod, which calls for all eight league teams to play for three weeks at Baxter Arena due to coronavirus concerns. The original plan called for 40, but two of Colorado College’s games were moved to later in the season.
None of the Mavs’ other 10 scheduled pod games were affected.
The revised pod schedule
Dec. 1: Minnesota Duluth vs. UNO, 3:35 p.m.; St. Cloud State vs. Western Michigan. 7:35.
Dec. 2: Miami vs. North Dakota, 3:35 p.m.; Denver vs. Minnesota Duluth, 7:35.
Dec. 3: UNO vs. Western Michigan, 7:35 p.m.
Dec. 4: North Dakota vs. Denver, 7:35 p.m.
Dec. 5: Miami vs. UNO, 4:05 p.m.; St. Cloud State vs. Denver, 8:05 p.m.
Dec. 6: North Dakota vs. Western Michigan, 12:05 p.m.; Minnesota Duluth vs. Miami, 4:05; UNO vs. St. Cloud State, 8:05.
Dec. 8: Western Michigan vs. Colorado College, 11:35 a.m.; Denver vs. North Dakota, 3:35 p.m.; Miami vs. Minnesota Duluth, 7:35.
Dec. 9: Western Michigan vs. St. Cloud State, 3:35 p.m.; UNO vs. Colorado College, 7:35 p.m.
Dec. 10: Denver vs. Miami, 3:35 p.m.; North Dakota vs. Minnesota Duluth, 7:35 p.m.
Dec. 11: Colorado College vs. Western Michigan, 7:35 p.m.
Dec. 12: Minnesota Duluth vs. Denver, 12:05 p.m.; St. Cloud State vs. North Dakota, 4:05; UNO vs. Miami, 8:05.
Dec. 13: Minnesota Duluth vs. Colorado College, 12:05 p.m.; Western Michigan vs. North Dakota, 4:05; St. Cloud State vs. UNO, 8:05.
Dec. 15: Denver vs. Western Michigan, 3:35 p.m.; Miami vs. Colorado College, 7:35.
Dec. 16: UNO vs. Minnesota Duluth, 3:35 p.m.; North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State, 7:35.
Dec. 17: Miami vs. Denver, 7:35.
Dec. 18: Western Michigan vs. UNO, 3:35 p.m.; St. Cloud State vs. Colorado College, 7:35.
Dec. 19: Minnesota Duluth vs. North Dakota, 12:05 p.m.; Western Michigan vs. Denver, 4:05; Colorado College vs. Miami, 8:05.
Dec. 20: Denver vs. St. Cloud State, 4:05 p.m.; North Dakota vs. Miami, 8:05.
Dec. 21: Colorado College vs. UNO, 12:05 p.m.
A brief look at UNO hockey since 2010
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.