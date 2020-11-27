UNO hockey will open season against Minnesota Duluth

The UNO hockey team will still open the season Tuesday, but the Mavericks now have a new opponent.

Coach Mike Gabinet’s squad will play Minnesota Duluth at 3:35 p.m. at Baxter Arena. UNO originally was scheduled to open against Colorado College, but a player’s positive test for COVID-19 shut down the Tigers’ program for two weeks.

That was one of several changes to the pod schedule announced Friday by the NCHC. Colorado College was to play four games in the opening week, but those have been adjusted.

UNO’s scheduled season-opening game against the Tigers has been moved to Dec. 21 at 12:05 p.m. Its new opener against Duluth was moved up from Dec. 20.

A total of 38 games now will be played in the pod, which calls for all eight league teams to play for three weeks at Baxter Arena due to coronavirus concerns. The original plan called for 40, but two of Colorado College’s games were moved to later in the season.

None of the Mavs’ other 10 scheduled pod games were affected.

The revised pod schedule

Dec. 1: Minnesota Duluth vs. UNO, 3:35 p.m.; St. Cloud State vs. Western Michigan. 7:35.