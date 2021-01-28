UNO hockey will play at Denver next weekend instead of hosting Colorado College

The UNO hockey schedule faces more changes because of COVID-19.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Tuesday that a Colorado College player tested positive after returning from a road trip this past weekend at North Dakota. A two-week quarantine is planned for the team, which also had to shut down in late November.

UNO announced Thursday that instead of hosting Colorado College on Feb. 4 and 5, the Mavs will travel to play Denver on Feb. 5 and 6. Both games will begin at 8:07 p.m.

The home series against Colorado College will now be played Feb. 12 and 13, with the Friday game at 7:07 p.m. and the Saturday game at 6:07 p.m.

The Mavericks were scheduled to play a series against the Tigers on Feb. 4 and 5 to conclude a six-game homestand. UNO entered this week with a 9-4-1 record, tied for third place in the league.

The Gazette reported that Colorado College flew commercial on the road trip to Grand Forks and played North Dakota on Saturday and Sunday. The Fighting Hawks swept the series.