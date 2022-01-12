 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNO hockey will play Denver this weekend in place of North Dakota
HOCKEY

UNO hockey will play Denver this weekend in place of North Dakota

  • Updated
From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

UNO will be playing hockey after all this weekend, though the team will be traveling west instead of north.

The Mavericks' two-game weekend series at North Dakota was postponed Wednesday because of COVID-19 protocols within the Fighting Hawks' program. Two other NCHC series scheduled for this weekend — Western Michigan vs. Colorado College and St. Cloud State vs. Denver — also were postponed later Wednesday.

That freed up UNO to play a Saturday-Sunday series at Denver. Those two teams had to postpone their series scheduled for last weekend because of COVID protocols within the Mavs' program.

Those games in Denver will start at 7 p.m. Central time.

Because of that change, UNO now will play its series at North Dakota on Feb. 4-5. Those were the dates the Mavs were going to reschedule the Denver series.

The other change to the UNO schedule will be Feb. 25-26, when Denver will play the Mavs at Baxter Arena.

