UNO hockey's Brandon Scanlin may have a hole in his smile, but no holes in his game

“I think he’s one of the best defensemen in the NCAA,” he said. “That’s a little bit biased, but you can see it night in and night out.”

Scanlin helps the team in other ways. He stays out of the penalty box — five penalties in 22 games — and is second on the team with 27 blocked shots.

That last statistic might have something to do with those missing teeth, though he lost both before joining the Mavs.

“He puts in the work every day and it shows,” Saville said. “He’s been doing it since his freshman year.”

As for being among the national leaders in assists, the defenseman is quick to share the credit.

“If you play the right way, then good things happen,” he said. “With the assists, I’ve gotten lucky that the guys are scoring.”

Of immediate importance to Scanlin and his teammates is the business at hand this weekend. The 16th-ranked Mavs play host to No. 7 Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday at Baxter Arena.

It will be the first homestand since Dec. 3-4 for UNO, which will follow up those two games with three more weekends on the road.