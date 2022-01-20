UNO hockey's Brandon Scanlin may have a hole in his smile, but no holes in his game

One glance at UNO defenseman Brandon Scanlin and you can tell he’s a hockey player.
The absence of his upper two front teeth is a dead giveaway.
“I get that all the time when I go someplace,” he said. “People ask, ‘Hockey?’ and I nod my head.”
Fortunately for the Mavericks, that dental work hasn’t affected his game. Scanlin leads the team in assists with 17 and is third in scoring with 18 points, trailing only forwards Taylor Ward and Brannon McManus.
“Coaches aren’t supposed to have favorites,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said, "but the way he prepares and the consistency with which he plays, he’s a true professional.”
Scanlin, a junior from Hamilton, Ontario, continues to improve with each season. He had 14 points (3 goals, 11 assists) as a freshman and 17 points (2 goals, 15 assists) last year.
He already has surpassed his point total from 2020-21 with half the season remaining.
“I can’t say enough good things about him,” Gabinet said. “But if you can get him to talk, then you’ve done a good job.”
The modest Scanlin isn’t much for tooting his own horn, but goalie Isaiah Saville isn’t shy about sharing his thoughts.
“I think he’s one of the best defensemen in the NCAA,” he said. “That’s a little bit biased, but you can see it night in and night out.”
Scanlin helps the team in other ways. He stays out of the penalty box — five penalties in 22 games — and is second on the team with 27 blocked shots.
That last statistic might have something to do with those missing teeth, though he lost both before joining the Mavs.
“He puts in the work every day and it shows,” Saville said. “He’s been doing it since his freshman year.”
As for being among the national leaders in assists, the defenseman is quick to share the credit.
“If you play the right way, then good things happen,” he said. “With the assists, I’ve gotten lucky that the guys are scoring.”
Of immediate importance to Scanlin and his teammates is the business at hand this weekend. The 16th-ranked Mavs play host to No. 7 Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday at Baxter Arena.
It will be the first homestand since Dec. 3-4 for UNO, which will follow up those two games with three more weekends on the road.
“It’s a tough task but it should be a fun weekend,” Scanlin said. “It’s been awhile since we’ve gotten to play on home ice so we’re excited to be playing in front of our fans.”
Notes
» UNO is coming off a pair of road losses against Denver. The Mavs have lost five of seven since Dec. 4.
» The Bulldogs are coming off a win and a tie last weekend against visiting Miami.
» The Bulldogs are 12-8-2 overall and 5-3-2 in the NCHC, tied for third with Western Michigan. The Mavs are 14-8 overall and 4-6 in league play, putting them in a tie with Colorado College for sixth.
» Duluth also has had its share of struggles, going 2-5-1 since Dec. 3.
» Taylor Ward is fourth in the conference in scoring with 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists).
» Quinn Olson and Blake Biondi are tied for the Duluth scoring lead with 15 points each.
» Scott Sandelin is in his 21st season as the Bulldogs’ coach.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH