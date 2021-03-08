UNO hockey's Chayse Primeau makes NCHC All-Conference second team

UNO’s Chayse Primeau has been named to the NCHC All-Conference second team.
The junior forward is the Mavericks’ leading scorer and is tied for fifth in the league with 23 points. He has nine goals and 14 assists, both career highs.
Sophomore defenseman Brandon Scanlin and goalie Isaiah Saville earned honorable mention recognition. Scanlin is fifth on the team in scoring, while Saville is tied for second in the NCHC with a career-best 12 wins.
The league will announce other awards later this week.
First team All-NCHC: Shane Pinto, Joran Kawaguchi, Matt Kiersted, Adam Scheel, North Dakota; Nick Swaney, Minnesota Duluth; Ronnie Attard, Western Michigan. Second team: Chayse Primeau, UNO; Veeti Miettinen, Nick Herbix, St. Cloud State; Noah Cates, Minnesota Duluth; Jacob Bernard-Docker, North Dakota; Ludvig Persson, Miami. Honorable mention: Brandon Scanlin, Isaiah Saville, UNO; Cole Koepke, Wyatt Kaiser, Minnesota Duluth; Ethen Frank, Western Michigan; Collin Adams, North Dakota; Grant Cruikshank, Colorado College. Photos: UNO hockey vs. North Dakota
North Dakota's Ethan Frisch, left, and Omaha's Chayse Primeau fight for control of the puck in the first period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel deflects a shot from Omaha in the first period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Collins Adams watches a the puck roll in front of Omaha goalie Isaiah Saville in the first period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Louis Jamernik reaches for the puck in front a group of Omaha players in the first period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Jonny Tychonick enters the ice before the start of the game against North Dakota on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Matt Miller, No. 27, tries to skate around North Dakota's Jasper Weatherby during the first period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Jason Smallidge tries to sneak a shot past North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel during the second period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Brandon Scanlin, left, tries to push North Dakota's Judd Caulfield off of the puck in the second period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha celebrates a goal by Jack Randl to tie the game at 2 late in the third period against North Dakota on Friday. Omaha would lose 4-2.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha goalie Isaiah Saville gets ready to lead his team onto the ice for the third period against North Dakota on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan shows his displeasure over a penalty against Omaha late in the third period against North Dakota on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Mark Senden tries to steal the puck from Omaha's Jonny Tychonick on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The button Omaha uses to sound the train horn when they score, photographed after their game against North Dakota on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Josh Rieger, left, and Omaha's Jimmy Glynn start jawing at each other in the first period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Jimmy Glynn, right, tries to push North Dakota's Carson Albrech away from the puck in the first period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.