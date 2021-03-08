UNO hockey's Chayse Primeau makes NCHC All-Conference second team

UNO’s Chayse Primeau has been named to the NCHC All-Conference second team.

The junior forward is the Mavericks’ leading scorer and is tied for fifth in the league with 23 points. He has nine goals and 14 assists, both career highs.

Sophomore defenseman Brandon Scanlin and goalie Isaiah Saville earned honorable mention recognition. Scanlin is fifth on the team in scoring, while Saville is tied for second in the NCHC with a career-best 12 wins.

The league will announce other awards later this week.

First team All-NCHC: Shane Pinto, Joran Kawaguchi, Matt Kiersted, Adam Scheel, North Dakota; Nick Swaney, Minnesota Duluth; Ronnie Attard, Western Michigan.

Second team: Chayse Primeau, UNO; Veeti Miettinen, Nick Herbix, St. Cloud State; Noah Cates, Minnesota Duluth; Jacob Bernard-Docker, North Dakota; Ludvig Persson, Miami.

Honorable mention: Brandon Scanlin, Isaiah Saville, UNO; Cole Koepke, Wyatt Kaiser, Minnesota Duluth; Ethen Frank, Western Michigan; Collin Adams, North Dakota; Grant Cruikshank, Colorado College.

